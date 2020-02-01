George Furbank can become a world-class player, says England team-mate Johnny May

0:19 England back Jonny May and attacking coach Simon Amor heap praise on George Furbank ahead of his England debut England back Jonny May and attacking coach Simon Amor heap praise on George Furbank ahead of his England debut

Jonny May believes George Furbank has the capability to become a world-class player ahead of the full-back's England debut against France on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was picked by Eddie Jones for England's Six Nations opener at the Stade de France, with Elliot Daly shifting to the left wing and May remaining on the right, as Anthony Watson misses out due to a calf injury.

May has been impressed with his new team-mate in training, and believes the Northampton Saints player will only get better.

"I've been really impressed with him. For such a young guy he's mature, he really is ready," May said.

"He has a great reading of the game. Obviously he has got that X-Factor in terms of his running game and his skillset as well. To have that mature rugby appreciation on top of that as well is exactly why he's in the position he's in.

"In training he's one of those players that looks like he's got time on the ball. That's a trait of a potentially world-class player."

England's attack coach Simon Amor echoed May's sentiments, and claimed Furbank's composure will mean he is not daunted by the Stade de France atmosphere

Furbank was named at full back for England's Six Nations opener against France

"I was fortunate to watch him quite closely in recent games, and the composure he showed there has certainly translated to the training field. He has adapted to the environment, has a wonderful feel for the game. He's looking good," said Amor.

"George is a person that reads the game very, very well. He has a good feel for the space and can anticipate the game well. That gives him a lot of good attacking options.

"On top of that he's a great tackler, strong defensively, so I think we're excited to see what he can do for us.

"It's a wonderful stadium, the atmosphere will be electric, and one of George's strengths is his ability to be composed."