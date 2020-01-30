Anthony Watson ruled out of England's Six Nations opener vs France

Anthony Watson is out of England's Six Nations game with France

Anthony Watson has been ruled out of England's Six Nations opener against France with a calf injury.

The Bath back would have started Sunday's showdown in Paris on the wing or at full-back but will not feature because of the injury sustained before joining up with the squad at their Portugal training camp.

It means one of uncapped duo Ollie Thorley or George Furbank will make their England debut, with the other possibly named on the bench.

Luke Cowan-Dickie, who returned to England for family reasons on Tuesday evening, will re-join the squad in Paris on Friday with Jack Singleton standing down.

England name their team to face France on Friday.

England 25-man squad to face France

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola.

Backs: Elliot Daly, Ollie Devoto, Owen Farrell, George Ford, George Furbank, Willi Heinz, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, Ollie Thorley, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs.