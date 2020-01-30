Six Nations: France choose Romain Ntamack for England showdown

Romain Ntamack will be part of a potentially exciting France back line

France have named Romain Ntamack at fly-half for Sunday's Guinness Six Nations opener against England in Paris.

Ntamack joins Antonie Dupont at half-back after edging out Matthieu Jalibert for the number 10 jersey.

France centre Virimi Vakatawa has been in great form for Racing 92

Openside flanker Charles Ollivon captains the first team to be named by Fabien Galthie - and the new head coach has selected a relatively inexperienced line-up, with the starting XV averaging less than 15 caps per player.

Full-back Anthony Bouthier and prop Mohamed Haoua, both of Montpellier, will win their first caps - but eight of the side started the 2019 World Cup quarter-final loss to Wales.

France's danger man is outside centre Virimi Vakatawa, who has been in devastating form for Racing 92 this season.

Uncapped back-rowers Cameron Woki and Boris Palu are on the bench, alongside experienced prop Jefferson Poirot.

Fabien Galthie and Charles Ollivon form a new head coach/captain combination for France in the Six Nations

France are bidding for a first Six Nations title since 2010.

France: 15 Anthony Bouthier, 14. Teddy Thomas, 13. Virimi Vakatawa, 12. Gael Fickou, 11. Damian Penaud, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Anthony Dupont, 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Mohamed Haouas, 4. Bernard Le Roux, 5. Paul Willemse, 6. Francois Cros, 7. Charles Ollivon (captain), 8. Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Jefferson Poirot, 18. Demba Bamba, 19. Boris Palu, 20. Cameron Woki, 21. Baptiste Serin, 22. Matthieu Jalibert, 23. Vincent Rattez