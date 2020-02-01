Damian Penaud ruled out of France vs England Six Nations clash with calf injury

France wing Damian Penaud will miss their opening Six Nations game against England

France winger Damian Penaud will miss Sunday's Six Nations clash against England after suffering a calf injury during the captain's run.

The Clermont Auvergne player started every game for France in last year's Six Nations and scored in their defeat to England and the victory over Italy.

But Penaud will be replaced in the starting XV at the Stade de France by La Rochelle's Vincent Rattez after he appeared at the end of the captain's run with a heavily strapped left leg.

Rattez's place on the bench will be taken by Arthur Vincent.

France's new head coach Fabien Galthie is not the only one having selection problems in the backs, with Bath's Anthony Watson also ruled out for England with a calf problem.

1:08 France team manager Raphael Ibanez is relishing his side's battle with an England team 'chasing redemption' on Sunday France team manager Raphael Ibanez is relishing his side's battle with an England team 'chasing redemption' on Sunday

Revised France squad:

France: 15 Anthony Bouthier, 14. Teddy Thomas, 13. Virimi Vakatawa, 12. Gael Fickou, 11. Vincent Rattez, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Anthony Dupont, 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Mohamed Haouas, 4. Bernard Le Roux, 5. Paul Willemse, 6. Francois Cros, 7. Charles Ollivon (captain), 8. Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Jefferson Poirot, 18. Demba Bamba, 19. Boris Palu, 20. Cameron Woki, 21. Baptiste Serin, 22. Matthieu Jalibert, 23. Arthur Vincent