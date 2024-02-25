France 13-13 Italy: Last-gasp penalty miss sees Italy draw with 14-player France in Six Nations

Paolo Garbisi hit the post with a penalty with the clock red as Italy narrowly missed out on a famous win over France, having to settle for a 13-13 draw in the Six Nations.

France had been reduced to 14 players for the second half of the match and were subjected to intense pressure by the Italian underdogs.

The French had opened the scoring when Charles Ollivon grounded the first try of the match which Thomas Ramos converted. He then kicked a penalty to take the French lead to 10-0.

France threatened the Italian try line further. But despite stretching their opponents' defence they squandered chances before the break.

France's Thomas Ramos is brought down. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

That allowed Italy to keep in touch. Despite running the ball they could not breach the try line.

But Jonathan Danty was sinbinned for a high tackle, which after a review was upgraded to a red card. Martin Page-Relo then got Italy on the scoreboard landing a long-range penalty.

Italy's Martin Page-Relo kicks a penalty (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

That compounded France's problems after losing fly-half Matthieu Jalibert to an apparent leg injury.

While another penalty kick from Ramos restored a 10-point lead for France, Italy fly-half Garbisi struck back with a penalty of his own to bring his side within seven points.

Charging through the middle, Italy spun the ball through the backs' hands with winger Ange Capuozzo leaping over the line to score a try.

Garbisi stepped up to send a brilliant conversion sailing through the posts to level the score at 13-13.

In the final seconds, Italy had a penalty to win the match. But the ball fell off the tee and Garbisi had to replace it and rush his kick, agonisingly hitting the post with no time left on the clock.

Penalty drama in pictures

'I'm sorry. My bad'

Paolo Garbisi reacted to the wayward kick that saw his team miss out on a memorable victory.

"I was thinking about trusting my process really. It's part of my job to put the kick over so I take responsibility for that and I'm sorry for the team because I thought they were amazing today but also for all the Italian supporters. That's my bad and I'll work on it," he told ITV Sport.

"I think the performance [of the team] was good overall. Because if you get to 13-13 in the last minute against France it means you've done pretty well to be honest. So of course the extra man helped us in the second half.

"With possession we were not that great [in the first half]. In the second half with one more man we could attack a bit more and find space which was good. It all comes down to the last kick really."

Paolo Garbisi took responsibility for the missed penalty kick. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

'There something brewing here'

Ross Vintcent, a student who also works as a delivery driver for Domino's Pizza, was playing in his first start for Italy.

"It's just a pity about the last kick," he told ITV afterwards. "It was gutting to see that hit the post. But I don't think it takes away from the performance the boys put in for 80 minutes.

"It was tough out there but I thought the boys dug in, defended well and I think they can be proud of that performance regardless of the result."

"I think the boys showed a lot of heart like I said. There's something brewing here for sure and I'm just grateful to be a part of it," he continued.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to be playing in front of this many people, I'm very grateful to be wearing this badge."

Though he added: "I'm not saying that Domino's shifts are over…"

What's next?

Italy will next head to Murrayfield to play Scotland on Saturday March 9 in the fourth round of the championship (2.15pm kick-off GMT).

Ireland will also be in action on March 9, travelling to face England at Twickenham (4.45pm kick-off GMT).

Wales will host France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday March 10 in Round 4 (3pm kick-off GMT).

