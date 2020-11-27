Autumn Nations Cup: France vs Italy - Les Bleus playing for Christophe Dominici

France head coach Fabien Galthie lost a friend, former teammate and former player he coached in Christophe Dominici. Les Bleus will play in 'Domi's' honour on Saturday

France will mourn the loss of former star wing Christophe Dominici amid a cathedral-like quiet before focussing on the challenge of Italy with a makeshift side in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday.

The players will wear his nickname Domi on their left sleeves beneath a giant picture of him at Stade de France, where a minutes silence will be held.

"You don't come across a man like him twice," said former France captain Pascal Pape, who was close to Dominici. France coach Fabien Galthie has lost an old friend and teammate, too.

Before kickoff, the teams will pause to remember Dominici, who died on Tuesday at the age of just 48.

Former France wing Christophe Dominici died on Tuesday at the age of 48

Dominici's death sent shockwaves through rugby and reached the benches of the French parliament, where politicians at the National Assembly stood unprompted and applauded him in tribute.

Because of the coronavirus, there will be no crowd at the 81,000-seater stadium to say goodbye to Dominici.

His many friends in rugby included the current French hierarchy: Federation president Bernard Laporte - the former France coach with whom Dominici shared a close relationship; Galthie and his assistant Raphael Ibanez - all teammates during a glory era that defined French flair in brash style.

Galthie also played alongside Dominici at Stade Francais, before coaching him there.

Dominici scored 25 test tries in a glory-filled decade with the national team, highlighted by sensational upsets of New Zealand at the 1999 and 2007 Rugby World Cups.

"We've lost a friend. We're struggling, struggling to realise", Laporte said on Wednesday. "I told them: I wish you simply one thing, that you have the same career as him."

On Saturday, Galthie must try his best to focus on winning with a side of 13 changes after their 22-15 win in Scotland last weekend, including five new faces and a pack boasting barely a dozen caps.

The changes happened because of an agreement on rotating players between the French Rugby Federation and French league clubs, restricting players to three of six internationals.

France's first choice players such as Virimi Vakatawa are absent due to a player rotation agreement with the Top 14

"The squad has a limited experience, but that's the deal. We knew it and we'll make do with it," Galthie said. "At the level we're playing at, everyone must be ready anytime or anywhere."

Scrum-half Baptiste Serin is among just three players with 20 caps or more, and he replaces Charles Ollivon as captain. "It's precisely because he's so committed that we've given him this role," Galthie said. "He wants to lead this team."

Scrum-half Baptiste Serin will captain a very inexperienced France team on Saturday

France are second in Group B behind Scotland - as a result of the Scots already being given a victory for their cancelled Test with Fiji - and need victory to send themselves through to playoff final on December 6, where they will likely face England at Twickenham.

The Azzurri change three

Italy have recalled winger Luca Sperandio for the first time in almost two years as they have made three changes to their Autumn Nations Cup team to play France in Paris.

The 24-year-old Sperandio, who won the last of his six caps against France in Rome in March 2019, replaces Mattia Bellini.

Braam Steyn moves to No 8 in place of the injured Jake Polledri with Maxime Mbanda and Johan Meyer coming in onto the flanks. Mbanda starts a game for Italy for the first time since last year's World Cup after Sebastien Negri pulled out with an adductor injury.

Braam Steyn has shifted to No 8 for Italy, but his back-row partners Jake Polledri and Sebastien Negri are both out injured

Cristian Stoian, born in Moldova but an Italian junior international lock, is one of two uncapped players on the bench along with flanker Michele Lamaro.

Italy last played a fortnight ago in the Autumn Nations Cup, losing 28-17 at home to Scotland, but had their second game against Fiji cancelled because of mass COVID-19 infections in the Pacific Islanders' camp.

"We had extra days to better prepare for this meeting," said coach Franco Smith as he named the team.

"Last weeks cancellation increased our desire to take the field on Saturday against France.

"It will be an intense match where we will have the opportunity to see other interesting youngsters at work as we continue our path of expanding the base at our disposal and building a DNA," said Smith.

Italy head coach Franco Smith and captain Luca Bigi know a victory over Tier-one opposition is needed soon

History will be made when Nigel Owens becomes the first official to referee 100 tests. The 49-year-old Welshman whistled his first test 17 years ago, and has refereed at four Rugby World Cups.

Team News

France: 15 Brice Dulin, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Jean-Pascal Barraque, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Gabin Villiere, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Baptiste Serin (c); 1 Rodrigue Neti, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Dorian Aldegheri, 4 Killian Geraci, 5 Baptiste Pesenti, 6 Cameron Woki, 7 Sekou Macalou, 8 Anthony Jelonch.

Replacements: 16 Teddy Baubigny, 17 Hassane Kolingar, 18 Uini Atonio, 19 Cyril Cazeaux, 20 Swan Rebbadj, 21 Baptiste Couilloud, 22 Louis Carbonel, 23 Yoram Moefana.

Italy: 15 Matteo Minozzi, 14 Jacopo Trulla, 13 Marco Zanon, 12 Carlo Canna, 11 Luca Sperandio, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Marcello Violi; 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Luca Bigi (c), 3 Giosue Zilocchi, 4 Marco Lazzaroni, 5 Niccolo Cannone, 6 Maxime Mbanda, 7 Johan Meyer, 8 Braam Steyn.

Replacements: 16 Leonardo Ghiraldini, 17 Simone Ferrari, 18 Pietro Ceccarelli, 19 Cristian Stoian, 20 Michele Lamoro, 21 Stephen Varney, 22 Tomasso Allan, 23 Federico Mori.