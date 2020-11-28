Wales 13-24 England: Eddie Jones' side secure place in Autumn Nations Cup final

San Underhill breaks for England

England booked their place in the Autumn Nations Cup final with a 24-13 win against a highly competitive Wales at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday.

Tries from Henry Slade and Mako Vunipola, plus a conversion and four penalties from Owen Farrell secured the win and with it top spot in Group A.

Johnny Williams' early try had given Wales the lead, but it is now seven defeats in their last nine games despite an improved performance against their fiercest rivals.

England will now face France or Scotland in the final at Twickenham on December 6.

