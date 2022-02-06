Other matches

Sun 6th February

Guinness Six Nations

  • France vs Italy
  • 3:00pm Sunday 6th February
  • Stade de France, Paris  
FT

France 37

Tries: Jelonch (26), Villiere (40,49,80), Penaud (68)
Conversions: Jaminet (40,70), Ntamack (80)
Penalties: Jaminet (4,34)

Italy 10

Tries: Menoncello (17)
Conversions: Garbisi (18)
Penalties: Garbisi (30)

Report

France 37-10 Italy: Scrappy Les Bleus eventually secure bonus-point Six Nations victory

Les Bleus eventually score five tries against a battling Italy at the Stade de France, with blindside flanker Anthony Jelonch, wing Gabin Villiere (hat-trick) and wing Damian Penaud each crossing; Italy wing Tommaso Menoncello becomes youngest championship try scorer since 1967

Last Updated: 06/02/22 5:18pm

France wing Gabin Villiere scored a first Six Nations hat-trick by a Les Bleus player since 2008
A scrappy France eventually secured an opening 37-10 Six Nations bonus-point victory over Italy in Paris, as wing Gabin Villiere notched a hat-trick. 

More to follow...

