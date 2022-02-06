France 37-10 Italy: Scrappy Les Bleus eventually secure bonus-point Six Nations victory
Les Bleus eventually score five tries against a battling Italy at the Stade de France, with blindside flanker Anthony Jelonch, wing Gabin Villiere (hat-trick) and wing Damian Penaud each crossing; Italy wing Tommaso Menoncello becomes youngest championship try scorer since 1967
Last Updated: 06/02/22 5:18pm
A scrappy France eventually secured an opening 37-10 Six Nations bonus-point victory over Italy in Paris, as wing Gabin Villiere notched a hat-trick.More to follow...