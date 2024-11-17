France 30-29 New Zealand: Hosts beat All Blacks for record-tying third straight time after stirring comeback

Louis Bielle-Biarrey celebrates France's thrilling come-from-behind win over New Zealand

France shook off a slow start to beat New Zealand 30-29 for a record-tying third straight time at Stade de France on Saturday.

The French matched their best winning streak against the All Blacks from 1994-95 in a breathless game that lived up to the hype.

New Zealand had shot out to a 14-3 lead and were 17-10 ahead at half-time, but France flipped the momentum in the second half courtesy of converted tries by flanker Paul Boudehent and wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

France's Thomas Ramos and New Zealand replacement Damian McKenzie traded in penalties thereafter, the All Blacks pulling to within one point with five minutes to go. But they'd fail to get out of their half in pursuit of a stunning late win.

France secure 'prestigious' win

The defeat is New Zealand's first on their Northern Hemisphere tour after beating Japan, England and Ireland. The All Blacks move on to Italy next, while France hosts Argentina.

"It's a prestigious win," France coach Fabien Galthi said. "The good thing is that the players showed a great spirit, even when they were struggling."

The commitment was evident from the second minute when All Blacks flanker Samipeni Finau's head collided with France prop Tevita Tatafu's knee. Finau came off and Tatafu endured only a little longer.

Finau's replacement, Peter Lakai, scored the opening try after Ardie Savea bowled over three defenders. The New Zealand scrum, meanwhile, was the platform for their second try, when scrum-half Cam Roigard stopped No 8 Gregory Alldritt, stole his intended pass to Antoine Dupont and scooted in.

Dupont made little impact until the 33rd minute when France phases narrowed New Zealand and he picked out Ramos to send full-back Romain Buros over for a try on debut.

Boudehent's brace of second-half tries in the 52-12 win against Japan last Saturday earned him a start and his try from a lineout maul in the 44th tied the score.

New Zealand swung back onto the attack but a dropped pass on halfway was collected by Ramos who kicked upfield. Bielle-Biarrey then gassed two All Blacks to the ball and scored the decisive try.

France never trailed again.