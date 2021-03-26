France 23-27 Scotland: Wales crowned Six Nations champions as visitors win in Paris despite Finn Russell red card

Scotland celebrate after Duhan van der Merwe scores the winning try

Wales were crowned Six Nations champions after Scotland claimed a stunning 27-23 win over France.

France needed to score four tries and win by at least 21 points to win their first championship in 11 years but they never came close, with Scotland continuing to threaten an upset despite the dismissal of Finn Russell with nine minutes remaining.

With the clock red and France leading by three points, Brice Dulin opted to keep the ball in play but then conceded a penalty, and Scottish pressure eventually told as Duhan van der Merwe crossed for his second try of the game in the 84th minute.

It is Scotland's first win in Paris since 1999.

Dulin, Damian Penaud and Swan Rebbadj crossed for the hosts but they never looked like building up the head of steam needed to deliver a double blow to Wales after dramatically denying Wayne Pivac's side the Grand Slam six days

earlier.

Antoine Dupont is tackled by Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie

It was another rare away win for the Scots following triumphs in Wales and England in the past six months.

Scotland were quick to put pressure on and France showed the type of ambition they would need when they took a quick throw and tried to play their way out of trouble after Russell had kicked the ball into touch two metres from their try line.

The home side soon exerted some pressure but all they had to show for it was Romain Ntamack's ninth-minute penalty.

Scotland soon gained the ascendancy and twice elected to kick two penalties into touch inside the French 22. Hooker George Turner was held up just short of the line each time as he charged from the back of the lineout maul, but Van der

Merwe forced himself over the second time in the 15th minute.

There were suspicions of double movement but referee Wayne Barnes gave the try without opting to take a second look.

Russell added the two points and produced another brilliant long kick which held up a metre short of the try line. The Scots descended upon their opponents and Jamie Ritchie forced the penalty from Dulin, which Russell kicked over to put Scotland seven points up.

Gael Fickou looks to get through the Scotland defence

Another huge kick into touch from Stuart Hogg put France on the back foot but the hosts reduced the deficit when Ntamack kicked a long-range penalty following a scrum infringement.

The home side got on top around the half-hour mark and Scotland gave away a series of penalties in front of the post.

The pressure told when Van der Merwe sold himself too early following a long throw out wide from Antoine Dupont. Penaud passed inside for Dulin to cross in the 36th minute and Ntamack brilliantly converted.

Hogg paid the price for conceding Scotland's 11th first-half penalty in the final minute but Nick Haining stole the five-metre lineout throw to keep France's half-time lead at three.

Scotland restricted France's scoring to five points during Hogg's spell in the sin bin, when Penaud collected Virimi Vakatawa's offload, lobbed the ball over Ali Price and touched down in the corner.

🗣️ "I'm so proud of the team. We had to come back against a very, very good side and they showed courage, effort, togetherness and skill to win. It was a great end to a promising season for us."



Gregor Townsend after tonight's win over France in Paris.#FRAvSCO pic.twitter.com/uSQH85kIdW — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 26, 2021

Scotland regained control after the numbers were evened up. Russell kicked a close-range penalty and Sam Johnson was stopped five metres from the line after bursting forward following another successful lineout.

It was France's turn to ship a series of penalties and David Cherry scooped up a loose ball following a lineout before nipping through a gap and over. Russell converted to put Scotland back in front.

Rebbadj went over five minutes later but Ntamack missed the conversion and Scotland passed up a good chance to kick themselves level in favour of kicking into touch, but Cherry's lineout was stolen.

Gregor Townsend's side were still piling on the pressure when Russell was sent off in the 71st minute after catching Dulin near the throat with his elbow as he attempted to fend off the full-back.

Any hopes of another stunning finish from France were undone within two minutes when Baptiste Serin was yellow-carded and Scotland again opted to push for the try instead of going over the posts.

The pressure was relentless and Scotland finally got over when they found winger Van der Merwe on the left. Adam Hastings added the points to round off a dramatic championship.