Women's Six Nations: Red Roses claim triple Grand Slam with 42-21 victory over 14-player France

The Red Roses celebrated their third Grand Slam in a row with a 41-21 victory over France on the road

England secured their sixth Women's Six Nations title in succession and completed a hat-trick of Grand Slams with a 42-21 victory over 14-player France in Bordeaux.

​​​​​​It was a breathless first 40 minutes of action as the Red Roses had the bonus point wrapped up before the break, tries from Maud Muir, Alex Matthews, Meg Jones, Marlie Packer and Amy Cokayne, plus perfection from the boot of Holly Aitchison, giving them 35 points.

France hit back through converted efforts from Gabrielle Vernier and Marine Menager but went in 35-14 down at half-time.

The hosts were forced to play the majority of the second half a player down after Assia Khalfaoui was given a red card for a dangerous tackle but they did not relent, Menager going over for her second try.

However, Matthews' second score stunted any progress they made, securing the 42-21 win for England.

The victory clinches a third Grand Slam in succession for the Red Roses and their sixth Six Nations title in a row, keeping France searching for their first victory over the old foe since 2018.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

First-half blitz helps England onto Six Nations success

The Red Roses were ready to play with intensity right from the word go and were rewarded within the first five minutes, Muir powering over from short range from the line out and Aitchison converting for a 7-0 lead.

As the hosts threw chances away, England's organisation put them on top once again and this time it was Matthews who went over from the rolling maul, the conversion giving them a 14-0 lead within the first 15 minutes.

Alex Matthews powered over for England on their way to a huge victory

France then finally found a way through after putting together the phases, Vernier running the sweetest of lines and Lina Queyroi converting to bring the score to 14-7.

Pauline Bourdon Sansus runs with the ball as France tried to find some crucial points

Out of nowhere, Jones then hit back for England, poaching possession via an interception to dive over in the corner, but only minutes later Menager went down the other end of the field, bringing the score to 21-14 with just over 10 minutes remaining of the first 40.

Megan Jones of England scores her team's third try from an interception

Packer was then awarded a controversial try as she burrowed over, the crowd not enjoying what they suspected was an effort grounded short of the line, giving the Red Roses a 28-14 lead and the bonus point before the break.

Score Summary: France 21-42 England France: Tries: Gabrielle Vernier (18), Marine Menager (28, 70); Conversions: Lina Queyroi (19, 29, 71) England: Tries: Maud Muir (5), Alex Matthews (12, 72), Meg Jones, Marlie Packer (33), Amy Cokayne (40); Conversions: Holly Aitchison (6, 13, 26, 40+1, 73)

It then got worse for France as Cokayne went over from the driving maul for her side's fifth try, Aitchison kicking the conversion once again for a 35-14 advantage at half-time.

Drama then ensued just four minutes into the second half as Khalfaoui was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Morwenna Talling, the bunker review upgrading it to a red card for a high degree of danger.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

A wrestle for momentum then ensued as emotions ran high, France making unforced errors as they searched for more points, their biggest opportunity as they put the phases together right on England's line coming to an abrupt end with a knock-on.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

They finally made their breakthrough on the 70th minute as Menager went over for her second, but it took only a couple minutes for the Red Roses to reply as Matthews went over once again to bring the score to 42-21, the celebrations then ensuing as Aitchison kicked the ball into touch and confirmed the Red Roses' hat-trick of Grand Slams.

Maddie Feaunati of England celebrates victory with team-mate Emily Scarratt

What they said: Packer - We can turn it up when we want to

Marlie Packer celebrated her second Grand Slam win as Red Roses captain

England captain Marlie Packer on BBC Sport: "I'm super proud of the girls. We've been building as a group and are well into the John Mitchell era with the way we want to play.

"We just won a Grand Slam and what an amazing atmosphere, it's been quite hostile but this means that we can turn it up when we need to.

"I'm just super proud of the girls. We've got smiles on our faces but aren't really celebrating and that shows the toll of this campaign. I'm just proud of the girls.

"It means everything but I'm not just lifting the trophy, I'm doing it with the girls, not me on my own, it's every player, it's taken a real squad effort.

"A lot behind the scenes too with how much the physio and everyone else puts.

"That's why we can perform on the pitch."

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.