Women's Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, schedule, kick-off times for England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, France, Italy

The 23rd edition of the Women's Six Nations will take place between Saturday, March 23 2024 and Saturday April 27 2024.

England will look to make it six championship victories in a row following a 2023 Grand Slam campaign in which they beat France to the title.

The opening weekend will see France face Ireland (2.15pm) and Wales play Scotland (4.45pm) on Saturday March 23 before England travel to play Italy (3pm) on Sunday March 24.

The 2024 competition will also see Twickenham host a second-ever standalone England Women's Six Nations fixture as they take on Ireland in Round 4 on Saturday April 20 - England secured the Grand Slam at home to France at Twickenham last year in a history-maker.

Image: England Women are aiming to secure a sixth Six Nations championship title in succession

Saturday March 23, 2024

France vs Ireland (2.15pm - all times GMT)

Wales vs Scotland (4.45pm)

Sunday March 24, 2024

Italy vs England (3pm)

Saturday March 30, 2024

Scotland vs France (2.15pm)

England vs Wales (4.45pm)

Sunday March 31, 2024

Ireland vs Italy (3pm)

Saturday April 13, 2024

Scotland vs England (2.15pm)

Ireland vs Wales (4.45pm)

Sunday April 14, 2024

France vs Italy (12.30pm)

Saturday April 20, 2024

England vs Ireland (2.15pm)

Italy vs Scotland (4.45pm)

Sunday April 21, 2024

Wales vs France (3.15pm)

Saturday April 27, 2024

Wales vs Italy (12.15pm)

Ireland vs Scotland (2.30pm)

France vs England (4.45pm)