Women's Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, schedule, kick-off times for England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, France, Italy

England have won the last five Women's Six Nations titles in a row and have clinched 19 championships in their history; they will hope to add to their impressive record when the women's competition follows the men's in the spring; Super Saturday will take place on Saturday April 27
Monday 29 January 2024 16:31, UK
The 23rd edition of the Women's Six Nations will take place between Saturday, March 23 2024 and Saturday April 27 2024.
England will look to make it six championship victories in a row following a 2023 Grand Slam campaign in which they beat France to the title.
The opening weekend will see France face Ireland (2.15pm) and Wales play Scotland (4.45pm) on Saturday March 23 before England travel to play Italy (3pm) on Sunday March 24.
The 2024 competition will also see Twickenham host a second-ever standalone England Women's Six Nations fixture as they take on Ireland in Round 4 on Saturday April 20 - England secured the Grand Slam at home to France at Twickenham last year in a history-maker.
France vs Ireland (2.15pm - all times GMT)
Wales vs Scotland (4.45pm)
Italy vs England (3pm)
Scotland vs France (2.15pm)
England vs Wales (4.45pm)
Ireland vs Italy (3pm)
Scotland vs England (2.15pm)
Ireland vs Wales (4.45pm)
France vs Italy (12.30pm)
England vs Ireland (2.15pm)
Italy vs Scotland (4.45pm)
Wales vs France (3.15pm)
Wales vs Italy (12.15pm)
Ireland vs Scotland (2.30pm)
France vs England (4.45pm)