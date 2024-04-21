Women's Six Nations: France set up Grand Slam clash with England on final weekend after routing Wales
France secured a bonus-point victory over Wales at Cardiff Arms Park despite having two players sin-binned; the win sets up a Grand Slam decider with reigning Women's Six Nations champions England in Bordeaux next Saturday; Wales close out their tournament at home to Italy
Last Updated: 21/04/24 6:04pm
Winless Wales remain at the foot of the Guinness Women's Six Nations table after France set up a Grand Slam decider with England with a 40-0 victory.
The French ran in six tries at Cardiff Arms Park to ensure a tense conclusion to the championship in Bordeaux next weekend.
France, who had debutant Anne-Cecile Ciofani sent to the sin-bin for a first-minute tackle on Hannah Jones, made light of their numerical disadvantage as they raced into a 14-0 lead inside 18 minutes.
Prop Annaelle Deshayes and winger Joanna Grisez both crossed for tries and fly-half Lina Queyroi added the conversions.
Flanker Romane Menager's try made it 19-0 at the break with Wales enjoying more possession and territory but being made to pay for mistakes.
Tries from centre Gabrielle Vernier and skipper Manae Feleu and two more Queyroi conversions stretched the lead to 33-0 before prop Assia Khalfaoui was shown a yellow card for a head-on-head challenge on fly-half Lleucu George.
But Grisez claimed her second of the game after she pounced on Cath Richards' loose pass inside her own 22 with Morgane Bourgeois converting to complete a good afternoon's work for the visitors.
Wales will aim to finish their campaign on a high next Saturday when they face Italy at the Principality Stadium.
