Women's Six Nations: Scotland win in Italy for first time this century with 17-10 success

Emma Orr was among the tryscorers as Scotland picked up Women's Six Nations victory away to Italy

Scotland claimed victory in Italy for the first time this century to record their second win of the Women's Six Nations.

The visitors responded well to a heavy loss against England last weekend, holding on for a 17-10 success in Parma.

Scotland could not make the most of early possession and territory and went behind just after the half-hour mark when Alyssa D'Inca crossed for an Italian try.

Five minutes later Scotland were level, though, the visitors using their power to propel Lana Skeldon over the line, making it 7-7 at half-time.

Two quick tries from Scotland in the 63rd and 69th minutes ultimately decided the contest, with first Emma Orr running in before Chloe Rollie ended another spell of pressure by going over.

A Sara Tounesi penalty brought Italy back within seven points, while Scotland finished with 14 players after dangerous play from Rollie, but the hosts could not take advantage.

What's next?

Scotland finish their campaign by travelling to face Ireland in Cork on Saturday (2.30pm kick-off).

Earlier on Saturday, Italy travel to face Wales in Cardiff, looking for a second win of the campaign (12.15pm kick-off).

