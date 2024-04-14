Women's Six Nations: France Women put six tries past Italy in 38-15 bonus-point victory

France Women remain unbeaten in the 2024 Women's Six Nations after a dominant win vs Italy

France continued their unbeaten run in the Women's Six Nations after scoring six tries to beat Italy 38-15.

France made it three wins from three in a game that marked a final appearance on the international stage for referee Joy Neville - who became the first woman to officiate at a men's Rugby World Cup last year as a television official - as she retires from refereeing.

France opened the scoring in just two minutes, moving the ball quickly along the line and allowing Nassira Konde to ease through and cross in the corner, with Lina Queyroi adding the extras.

Beatrice Rigoni put Italy's first points on the board in the 21st minute with a penalty kick, but France extended their lead with a superb break through the Italian defence from Annaelle Deshayes, and Charlotte Escudero then added their third by grounding between the posts, with Queyroi converting both tries.

Melissande Llorens secured the bonus-point in the 37th minute, crossing in the corner after catching a pinpoint kick from Queyroi and France were quick off the mark after half-time when Assia Khalfaoui added their fifth try of the afternoon, with Queyroi kicking the conversion.

Italy scored their first try in the 55th minute when a quick move saw Alyssa D'Inca break quickly to ground and Rigoni converted, but Madoussou Fall scored a sixth try for France seven minutes later from the lineout before Queyroi's conversion attempt smashed off the post.

D'Inca showed off her pace in the 78th minute with a brilliant run down the left wing to earn a consolation try for Italy and defeat means they remain fourth in the table while France sit just behind England in second.

