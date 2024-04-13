Leinster 40-13 La Rochelle: Hosts emphatically knock out Champions Cup holders in Dublin quarter-final

Jamison Gibson-Park was among the try scorers as Leinster knocked out double Champions Cup holders La Rochelle in Dublin

Leinster rid the ghosts of their past vs Champions Cup holders La Rochelle, emphatically beating Ronan O'Gara's charges 40-13 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin to progress to the semi-finals.

La Rochelle defeated Leinster in the previous two European Cup finals, coming from behind to overturn big deficits on both occasions, but they were well outplayed in this 2024 quarter-final.

By full-time, Leinster had scored five tries through wing James Lowe (two), exceptional scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, flanker Ryan Baird and hooker Dan Sheehan.

Fly-half Ross Byrne added three penalties alongside three conversions. La Rochelle garnered points via a converted Louis Penverne try and two Antoine Hastoy penalties.

Leinster will now face Northampton Saints in the last four, which will be played at Croke Park in Dublin, due to the Aviva Stadium's hosting of the Europa League final.

A soft penalty for offside saw Byrne make no mistake off the tee from 40 metres out or so after nine minutes for a 3-0 lead. Though Jason Jenkins soon conceded a penalty himself for offside, and Hastoy kicked play up to the 22 for the first time, Leinster turned over ball at the maul through Joe McCarthy.

A crucial Leinster breakdown penalty after superb play between La Rochelle backs Dillyn Leyds, Teddy Thomas and Tawera Kerr-Barlow kept the visitors out, and on 17 minutes, it was the hosts who crossed for the opening try.

Ross Byrne kicked the first points of the quarter-final, and kicked superbly throughout

After Lowe chased down and regathered a loose bouncing ball, an exhaustive set of phases eventually saw Byrne pop a pass to Lowe, handing the winger a free run in.

Byrne struck through off the tee for 10-0, but Leinster captain Caelan Doris sealed off at the first breakdown following the restart, allowing Hastoy to kick La Rochelle onto the board at 10-3.

James Lowe celebrates scoring Leinster's first try of the clash at the Aviva Stadium

Leinster soon passed up three big try chances as they piled on the pressure. First, openside Will Connors should have passed with Lowe unmarked outside him. Then, when the ball did reach Lowe close the try-line a phase or two later, he was sensationally held up by Kerr-Barlow.

Leinster had penalty advantage during that chance, and chose to attack off a five-metre tap rather than kick for points. In the end, the TMO was called in to check if Gibson-Park had scored off a snipe close to the posts, but replays showed he too was held up over the try-line, and La Rochelle could clear.

A rather harsh high tackle call by referee Karl Dickson against UJ Seuteni then gave Byrne another chance off the kicking tee from distance, and the Leinster 10 made no mistake with a superb strike.

Again, Leinster conceded a penalty directly after the restart, as Levani Botia smashed Doris in a tackle, and then returned to his feet to jackal over the ball in trademark fashion. Hastoy tapped over to return the visitors within a score of the hosts.

Antoine Hastoy's boot kept La Rochelle in touch during the first half, but they were blown away in the second

Another dominant collision win by Botia failed to work in his favour shortly after, as the ball deflected off him in the ruck while he lay on the wrong side, resulting in an easy penalty call, and three more points via the boot of Byrne.

With two minutes to go in the half, Leinster made La Rochelle pay for failing to take previous chances in the 22 with a stunning try down the left: Ireland colleagues Lowe and Gibson-Park combining via a blind one-handed offload from the former to the latter.

The score was checked for a forward pass, but replays showed the offload actually connected off the body of Gibson-Park, before the scrum-half regathered in front of him to sprint down the touchline.

Gibson-Park raced in for Leinster's second after a stunning combination with Lowe

Byrne converted superbly for 23-6, but there remained just enough time for La Rochelle to lay siege to the Leinster line, kicking three successive penalties to the corner, and eventually mauling over four minutes into dead time, with loosehead Penverne touching down.

Hastoy converted despite a strong Leinster chase, to bring the French side within 10 points at the break.

La Rochelle went in at half-time 10 points behind, scoring through Louis Penverne via a rolling maul in the final first half play

An Andrew Porter breakdown penalty handed Leinster the first attacking chance of the second half - ref Dickson missing an illegal piece of play off the ball by Leinster which stopped any chance of a clearout - with the hosts ruthless in scoring again.

Superb hands down the left found Baird, who displayed his pace outside Nowell and then through a poor Hastoy tackle to run in. In a disastrous double-whammy for La Rochelle, star scrum-half Kerr-Barlow was seriously injured attempting to make a tackle earlier in the move, and was stretchered off.

Ryan Baird skipped in for Leinster's crucial third try early in the second half

La Rochelle lost scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow in the aftermath of Leinster's third try

Byrne converted to take Leinster to a commanding lead of 30-13, and Hastoy compounded matters by kicking the restart straight out. Leinster then marched forward for a scrum penalty too, with La Rochelle struggling.

In the 54th minute, Sheehan's try rubberstamped victory as Leinster stretched La Rochelle to the point that two long passes form Byrne and then Lowe afforded the dynamic hooker an ocean of space to sprint into and score in the left corner.

Dan Sheehan notched Leinster's fourth try, firmly taking the game away from La Rochelle

Four minutes later, Lowe put Leinster over the hills and far away, as after a superb Jordan Larmour high ball take, Robbie Henshaw produced a sensational kick-pass, from which Lowe had the strength to hold off Nowell and ground the ball.

Lowe's second try and Leinster's fifth came after a superb Robbie Henshaw kick-pass

