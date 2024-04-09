Andrew Strawbridge joins England Rugby as assistant coach on permanent basis

Andrew Strawbridge will join England as an assistant coach replacing Kevin Sinfield following a spell as a consultant during the Six Nations.

Strawbridge spent four weeks working with Steve Borthwick's coaching staff as a consultant before returning to New Zealand during the Championship.

The 59-year-old Kiwi will join the England camp prior to their trips to Japan and New Zealand this summer and his role will include all areas of the game but with a specific focus around the contact area in attack.

"Andrew made a huge impression during the time he spent with us at this year's Six Nations," Borthwick said.

"From the moment he walked into the environment, I was hugely impressed with his attention to detail, the clarity of his coaching philosophy and the different perspectives he has on the game.

"His extensive coaching experience in Super Rugby and the international arena, as well as his expertise in player development, complements our existing coaching group well."

Sinfield, who had been Borthwick's number two since the start of his reign in December 2022, is set to step down after the July Tests.

England finished in third place during the 2024 Six Nations, whilst reigning champions Ireland were once again victorious.

