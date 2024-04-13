Women's Six Nations: Relentless Ireland cruise past Wales in 36-5 victory to pick up first win of 2024 campaign

Ireland put in an incredibly clinical performance to secure a 36-5 bonus-point Six Nations victory over Wales at the Virgin Media Park in Cork, their first win of the 2024 tournament.

Ireland won the early battle in the first half and made it count, converted tries from Aoife Wafer, Eve Higgins, and Neve Jones giving them a solid 21-0 lead at the half-time whistle, Wales unable to find answers to Ireland's ruthless play with the ball in hand and 66 per cent share of the possession.

The second half saw Ireland continue as they did in the first, tries from Katie Corrigan and Béibhinn Parsons, plus a penalty from the boot of Dannah O'Brien giving them the bonus point and a 36-0 lead.

Wales got their consolation try through debutante Gwennan Hopkins but it was too little too late, Ireland wrapping up the 36-5 win and a big result for their Six Nations campaign.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The victory puts Ireland third in the, table with Italy and France facing off on Sunday.

Ireland put in clinical performance as Wales outmuscled

With both sides entering the encounter looking for their first win of the tournament, there was a lot on the line with both Ireland and Wales having a point to prove.

The first 10 minutes saw a battle ensue for control of the tie but then Ireland were the first to land a blow, Wafer showing her strength to barrel over after throwing the dummy, O'Brien converting for a 7-0 lead after 15 minutes.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

With confidence and answers to all of Wales' questions, Ireland were then over the try-line once again just five minutes later, Higgins powering over for a converted effort and 14-0 lead.

Ireland had found their fluency and Wales were under pressure after back-to-back penalties, a driving maul from the lineout bringing Ireland's third try after 25 minutes, Jones finishing off the set-piece and O'Brien accurate with the boot once again.

Score Summary: Ireland 36-5 Wales Ireland: Tries: Aoife Wafer (15), Eve Higgins (20), Neve Jones (26), Katie Corrigan (42), Béibhinn Parsons (60); Conversions: Dannah O’Brien (16, 21, 27, 43) Wales: Tries: Gwennan Hopkins (65)

Playing with intent Ireland continue to threaten as Wafer made huge metres but this time Wales stayed resolute and then missed opportunities of their own to allow the home outfit to go in 21-0 up at the break.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Ireland's bonus point was wrapped up just two minutes into the second half by a brilliant piece of individual play by Corrigan, charging down Lleucu George's kick and gathering to go in under the sticks.

A penalty with more than half an hour remaining then increased Ireland's lead to 31-0 and they did not relent, consistently making the Welsh defensive line scramble as they camped out in their half.

With 20 minutes remaining, Wales had made 208 tackles to Ireland's 73, a huge indication of how dominant Ireland had been.

Image: Aoife Wafer put in an incredible performance with the ball in hand as she made huge metres for Ireland

That domination continued to reap rewards as Ireland sent it through hands to Parsons to show her speed on the wing and increase their advantage to 36-0.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Wales got their consolation try as Hopkins went over on her debut to bring the score to 36-5 with 15 minutes to play but that was all the points they could find as they were left waiting for a win in the 2024 tournament.

What they said: It is a special moment for our side

Player of the match Aoife Wafer...

"It is brilliant. isn't it. This has been coming for this group for a long time now.

"It is indescribable. The performance these girls have put in and the hard work behind the scenes, just the backing we have had from the RFU. It is just so special.

"We were hurting after the Italy game. To come and really put the work in and show that we deserve to be here and we deserve this win, it is a good one."

What's next?

Ireland now face a trip to Twickenham to face defending champions England, with kick-off at 2.15pm on Saturday April 20.

For Wales, a home fixture awaits on Sunday April 21 as they take on France, with kick-off at 3.15pm.

Image: NOW TV image

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.