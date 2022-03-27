France 39-6 Italy: Hosts finish strong to claim Women's Six Nations bonus-point win vs Italy

Emilie Boulard's try with five minutes to go wrapped up the bonus-point victory for France over Italy

France made the perfect start to their Women's Six Nations campaign, scoring two late tries to secure a bonus-point 39-6 victory over Italy.

Italy dominated possession but it was the hosts who were by far the more clinical, running in five tries at the Stade Des Alpes in Grenoble.

Tries from Madoussou Fall and Emeline Gros helped France to a 17-6 half-time lead, and Lea Murie, Emilie Boulard and Chloe Jacquet all crossed in the second half.

Two first-half penalties from Michela Sillari were all Italy had to show for their efforts.

France got off to the perfect start as Italy strayed offside in the opening minutes allowing Drouin to slot the first points of the game for a 3-0 lead.

The Azzurre hit straight back though, Michela Sillari levelling the scores after a scrum penalty in favour of the visitors, before Fall got over for the opening try on 17 minutes.

From a lineout, prop Clara Joyeux went on a powerful burst and the French were able to recycle quickly through a number of phases before Fall crashed forwards and reached out for the try. Drouin converted to make it 10-3.

And France were in again on 25 minutes through Gros. Drouin stepped and offloaded to Marie-Aurélie Castel on the right. That put Italy on the back foot and when Gros dummied off the back of a ruck, the space opened up and she burst under the posts. Drouin again converted to make it 17-3.

After a glorious break from Alyssa D'Inca, Italy threatened once more, a clever strike move off a lineout ending with Maëlle Filopon penalised and Sillari slotting three points.

France added to their lead 10 minutes into the second half with another Drouin penalty after Italy infringed at the breakdown.

The introduction of Laure Sansus sparked France into life, and a few of her trademark darts put the home side into good position. And from a tap penalty, France opened up the space for Gros to put Murie over on the right just before the hour. Drouin's touchline conversion drifted just wide but France were 25-6 in front.

The hosts had to wait until five minutes to go for the bonus-point however. After a long period of Italian possession, France pounced from a turnover. Jacquet made the initial break before feeding to the replacement full-back who scythed through before dummying the final defender to score.

Jessy Trémoulière converted and there was still time for another score, Sansus making headway after a rolling maul before offloading to put Jacquet in.

What's next?

France host Ireland in Round 2 - who lost at home to Wales in their opener - on Saturday, April 2, where they will play at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse (2.15 kick-off GMT).

Italy will welcome England on Sunday April 3 for their Round 2 clash, where they play at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma (3pm kick-off GMT).