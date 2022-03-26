Ireland 19-27 Wales: Visitors make perfect start to 2022 Women's Six Nations with win in Dublin

Wales came from behind to claim Six Nations victory in Dublin - their first in the championship since 2019

Newly-professional Wales picked up their first Six Nations victory since 2019 as a 27-19 comeback win over Ireland in Dublin saw them make a superb start to the 2022 championship.

Ireland led until eight minutes to go at the RDS Arena, but Wales ended with five tries and a bonus-point win as Carys Phillips, Jasmine Joyce, Donna Rose (two) and Hannah Jones each scored.

Ireland beat Wales 45-0 away in Cardiff last year, but they have gone through a thoroughly disappointing period of late, losing to Scotland in the World Cup playoffs in September to miss out on qualification.

Tries from Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Linda Djougang either side of a score from Wales hooker Phillips gave the hosts a 14-5 lead at the break.

Joyce responded for the visitors after the restart and, while Stacey Flood hit back for Greg McWilliams' new-look side, replacement prop Rose kept Wales within striking distance.

And after Eimear Considine was sin-binned, Rose powered over for her second try of the game before Jones added a fifth at the death to complete a memorable comeback for Wales.

Expectation was high in the Wales camp ahead of their trip to Dublin as they looked to improve on last year's disappointing sixth-placed Championship finish after a winless campaign.

Twelve players have been handed full-time professional contracts for the first time by the WRU since then while a further dozen retainer contracts have also been announced.

And with ten of those 12 professionals named by Ioan Cunningham in his starting line-up, it was the visitors who started the better of the two teams as they dominated possession.

Joyce and Kayleigh Powell both threatened with the ball in hand but, against the run of play, the deadlock was broken by Ireland as Murphy Crowe raced over on 16 minutes.

Nicole Cronin added the extras with a touchline conversion yet Wales continued to test the Ireland defence and they finally managed to get their breakthrough on 27 minutes.

Wales' forwards had been aggressive from the first whistle and a driving lineout provided the platform for Phillips to crash over the whitewash, with Elinor Snowsill unable to convert.

Ireland responded to conceding almost immediately though, scoring their second try of the game just before the half-hour mark with a superbly worked move from the restart.

A series of offloads saw the hosts progress quickly up the field and after a couple of powerful carries, Sam Monaghan's slick pass put Djougang through under the posts.

Two more points from the boot of Cronin extended Ireland's lead to 14-5 and that was how it stayed at the half-time interval as Wales struggled to turn possession into points.

Ireland had won nine of their last 10 games against Wales in the TikTok Women's Six Nations, including a record 45-0 victory when they met in the 2021 Championship.

The score at the break on that occasion had been 31-0 in Ireland's favour but having provided a much sterner test in the first half this time, Wales hit the ground running after the restart.

Wales flanker Alisha Butchers almost crossed the whitewash on 44 minutes, only to be stopped a couple of metres short as Ireland were able to clear their lines.

But the Irish defence had no answer two minutes later when Wales got the ball wide to Joyce, who showed her sevens pedigree to slice through the green shirts and score.

Snowsill was unable to convert but it was not long before Wales were back on the attack, crossing the tryline again on 53 minutes from a five-metre driving lineout.

But Kelsey Jones, who had just replaced Phillips moments earlier, was denied a try with her first touch of the ball after Wales were penalised for a lineout obstruction in the build-up.

That reprieve for Ireland proved crucial as McWilliams' side responded with their third try of the contest just before the hour, with Flood pouncing to put the hosts 19-10 ahead.

Wales refused to back down though and cut the deficit once again on 65 minutes, with replacement prop Rose crashing over from short range following another driving lineout.

While the conversion was unsuccessful once again, Ireland suffered another blow on 71 minutes as Considine was shown a yellow card as she was punished for her team's indiscipline.

And Wales made the most of their player advantage as Rose went over for her second of the game on 73 minutes, with Robyn Wilkins converting to edge the visitors 22-19 ahead.

Jones then wrapped up the bonus-point victory at the death as quick ball paved the way for the centre to charge over and spark jubilant celebrations from Cunningham's side.

What's next?

Ireland next travel to face France in Round 2 on Saturday, April 2, where they will play at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse (2.15 kick-off GMT).

Wales will host Scotland in Round 2 also on Saturday, April 2, where they will play at Cardiff Arms Park (4.45pm kick-off GMT).