Women's Six Nations 2022: England, France, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Italy countdown to kick-off

England's Emily Scarratt returns after a leg break, while Jessy Tremouliere's France and Nichola Fryday's Ireland will hope to challenge

We preview the 2022 Women's Six Nations ahead of the tournament's kick-off this weekend, as defending champions England look to stay ahead of the pack again...

England

Last year: Champions

Captain: Sarah Hunter, No 8; Key players: Emily Scarratt, Centre; Poppy Cleall, Back-row; Amy Cokayne, Hooker.

England back-row Poppy Cleall was named player of the 2021 Six Nations Championship

Head coach Simon Middleton: "This is our last competitive tournament before we go into the World Cup so it's an opportunity for players to put their best foot forward.

"We've got a summer's preparation to go but ultimately how people perform on the biggest stages is critical to us. We're really excited and can't wait to get started.

"This year's Six Nations has got the potential to be a consistently competitive tournament. Scotland will be buoyed by qualifying for the World Cup and have that preparation time behind them already so they'll be building on that which will put them in a better place. Scotland in Scotland is always going to be a challenging fixture.

"Wales have introduced their new contracts structure which is a real positive for the game and they will be wanting to make a statement. They'll have had more contact time with players for a few months and I expect them to be well-drilled, well organised - they're always competitive and this season will be no different.

England Women's head coach Simon Middleton

"Italy away is always a tough fixture. It's one we did really well in last year and were really pleased with how that went. Ireland will also be wanting to make a statement. Depending on what happens, France has the potential to be the biggest of international games."

Fixtures:

Saturday March 26 - Scotland vs England - KO 12pm - DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh

- KO 12pm - DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Sunday April 3 - Italy vs England - KO 3pm - Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

- KO 3pm - Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Saturday April 9 - England vs Wales - KO 4:45pm - Kingsholm, Gloucester

- KO 4:45pm - Kingsholm, Gloucester Sunday April 24 - England vs Ireland - KO 12pm - Welford Road, Leicester

- KO 12pm - Welford Road, Leicester Saturday April 30 - France vs England - KO 2:15pm - Stade Jean Dauger, Bayonne

Squad:

Forwards (23): Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Beckett, Sarah Bern, Hannah Botterman, Shaunagh Brown, Rowena Burnfield, May Campbell, Bryony Cleall, Poppy Cleall, Amy Cokayne, Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Vicky Fleetwood, Rosie Galligan, Detysha Harper, Sarah Hunter, Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews, Harriet Millar-Mills, Maud Muir, Marlie Packer, Connie Powell, Abbie Ward.

Backs (17): Holly Aitchison, Jess Breach, Heather Cowell, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison, Natasha Hunt, Leanne Infante, Ellie Kildunne, Sarah McKenna, Lucy Packer, Amber Reed, Helena Rowland, Emily Scarratt, Emma Sing, Lagi Tuima, Lydia Thompson, Ella Wyrwas.

France

Last year: Runners-up

Captain: Gaelle Hermet, Back-row; Key players: Caroline Boujard (out injured for start of the championship), Wing; Jessy Tremouliere, Full-back.

France skipper Gaelle Hermet claims a lineout ball vs England - the French will look to put real pressure on the defending champions this year

Safi N'Diaye, Boujard and Pauline Bourdon are not included through injury, but could yet still play a part.

Head coach Annick Hayraud: "This selection of 35 players will prepare and play the first three matches of this 2022 tournament."

Fixtures:

Sunday March 27 - France vs Italy - KO 3pm - Stade des Alpes, Grenoble

- KO 3pm - Stade des Alpes, Grenoble Saturday April 2 - France vs Ireland - KO 2.15pm - Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse

- KO 2.15pm - Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse Sunday April 10 - Scotland vs France - KO 1pm - Scotstoun, Glasgow

- KO 1pm - Scotstoun, Glasgow Friday April 22 - Wales vs France - KO 8pm - Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

- KO 8pm - Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Saturday April 30 - France vs England - KO 2:15pm - Stade Jean Dauger, Bayonne

France conclude their campaign by hosting England in Bayonne - a clash that could very well be a Grand Slam decider

Squad:

Forwards (21): Julie Annery, Rose Bernadou, Axelle Berthoumieu, Alexandra Chambon, Annaelle Deshaye, Coumba Diallo, Célia Domain, Charlotte Escudero, Madoussou Fall, Manae Feleu, Audrey Forlani, Emeline Gros, Gaelle Hermet, Clara Joyeux, Assia Khalfaoui, Coco Lindelauf, Marjorie Mayans, Romane Menager, Agathe Sochat, Caroline Thomas, Laure Touye.

Backs (14): Cyrielle Banet, Camille Boudard, Emilie Boulard, Yllana Brosseau, Marie Aurélie Castel, Caroline Drouin, Maelle Filopon, Melissande Llorens, Marine Menager, Lea Murie, Morgane Peyronnet, Laure Sansus, Jessy Tremouliere, Gabrielle Vernier.

Ireland

Last year: Third

Captain: Nichola Fryday, Second Row: "It is the greatest honour in anyone's sporting career to play for your country, so for me to be given the opportunity to captain Ireland is an incredible honour and I'm grateful for the chance to lead this team," the Offaly native said.

"It is a special moment for me and my family, who have been my supporting rock throughout my career. It is a privilege to lead this group of players as we embark on a new journey with Greg and the coaching team, and we are all incredibly excited to get to work this Saturday against Wales.

"It is a fresh start for the team and we're really looking forward to getting out in front of our family, friends and supporters at the RDS this weekend, implementing the hard work we've done over the last number of weeks and showcasing ourselves on the Test stage in green."

Experienced forwards Ciara Griffin, Claire Molloy and Lindsay Peat all retired last autumn, while hooker Cliodhna Moloney, centre Sene Naoupu and back-row Anna Caplice have been left out. Nine uncapped players have been included, after Ireland failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Head coach Greg McWilliams: "I am really pleased with the balance of the squad, there is great youth and experience and I have been impressed by the form of these players in recent weeks.

"We have selected players that have the ability to go for long periods of high-intensity ball in play and have a positive impact on the game.

"There is great talent within the group and this is a great opportunity for us to develop its foundations and learn about what's needed to compete at the highest level going forward."

New Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has left out some big names, and called up nine uncapped players

Fixtures:

Saturday March 26 - Ireland vs Wales - KO 4.45pm - RDS Arena, Dublin

- KO 4.45pm - RDS Arena, Dublin Saturday April 2 - France vs Ireland - KO 2.15pm - Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse

- KO 2.15pm - Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse Sunday April 10 - Ireland vs Italy - KO 5pm - Musgrave Park, Cork

- KO 5pm - Musgrave Park, Cork Sunday April 24 - England vs Ireland - KO 12pm - Welford Road, Leicester

- KO 12pm - Welford Road, Leicester Saturday April 30 - Ireland vs Scotland - KO 8pm - Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Squad:

Forwards (20): Amanda McQuade, Chloe Pearse, Linda Djougang, Christy Haney, Claire Boles, Emma Hooban, Neve Jones, Nichola Fryday (c), Sam Monaghan, Aoife McDermott, Anna McGann, Grace Moore, Dorothy Wall, Aoife Wafer, Brittany Hogan, Emma Murphy, Edel McMahon, Katie O'Dwyer, Maeve Óg O'Leary, Hannah O'Connor

Backs (18): Aoibheann Reilly, Kathryn Dane, Ailsa Hughes, Nicole Cronin, Nikki Caughey, Enya Breen, Stacey Flood, Michelle Claffey, Eve Higgins, Lucy Mulhall, Beibhinn Parsons, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Aoife Doyle, Natasja Behan, Lauren Delany, Eimear Considine, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Vicky Irwin.

Italy

Last year: Fourth

Captain: Manuela Furlan, Full-back; Key Players: Sara Barattin, Scrum-half; Michela Sillari, Centre; Sofia Stefan, Wing.

head coach Andrea di Giandomenico: "We will be able to offer playing opportunities to less experienced players and try some variations within our staff, to recover some athletes and see new ones in the context of competition.

"We believe we have a competitive squad, aware of the commitment necessary to guarantee the high performance of the group for the entire duration of the event. We have worked well to prepare for the many challenges of this season: the field, as always, will give us the answers."

Fixtures:

Sunday March 27 - France vs Italy - KO 3pm - Stade des Alpes, Grenoble

- KO 3pm - Stade des Alpes, Grenoble Sunday April 3 - Italy vs England - KO 3pm - Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

- KO 3pm - Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Sunday April 10 - Ireland vs Italy - KO 5pm - Musgrave Park, Cork

- KO 5pm - Musgrave Park, Cork Saturday April 23 - Italy vs Scotland - KO 7.20pm - Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

- KO 7.20pm - Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Saturday April 30 - Wales vs Italy - KO 12pm - Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

Squad:

Forwards (21): Ilaria Arrighetti, Francesca Barro, Ilaria Bettoni, Giordana Duca, Valeria Fedrighi, Alessandra Frangipani, Giada Franco, Lucia Gai, Elisa Giordano, Francesca Granzotto, Isabella Locatelli, Gaia Maris, Michela Merlo, Francesca Sberna, Sara Seye, Emanuela Stecca, Sara Tounesi, Silvia Turani, Emma Stevanin, Vittoria Vecchini, Beatrice Veronese.

Backs (12): Sara Barattin, Beatrice Capomaggi, Alyssa D'Inca, Manuela Furlan, Veronica Madia, Maria Magatti, Alessia Margotti, Aura Muzzo, Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, Beatrice Rigoni, Michela Sillari, Sofia Stefan.

Scotland

Last year: Fifth

Captain: Rachel Malcolm, Back-row; Key players: Lana Skeldon, Hooker; Emma Wassell, Second Row.

Head coach Bryan Easson: "We've had an exciting start to the year after claiming the last spot in this year's World Cup in New Zealand, but it's important that our focus now turns fully to the Six Nations.

"The hard work and effort that the squad have displayed in recent training sessions has been terrific and our priority over the next six weeks will be about building on the positive progress that we've seen over the past year.

"The opening round of the tournament will see us host defending champions, England, which will be a tough test but I know the players are relishing the chance to challenge themselves in front of a home support."

Fixtures:

Saturday March 26 - Scotland vs England - KO 12pm - DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh

- KO 12pm - DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Saturday April 2 - Wales vs Scotland - KO 4.45pm - Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

- KO 4.45pm - Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Sunday April 10 - Scotland vs France - KO 1pm - Scotstoun, Glasgow

- KO 1pm - Scotstoun, Glasgow Saturday April 23 - Italy vs Scotland - KO 7.20pm - Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

- KO 7.20pm - Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Saturday April 30 - Ireland vs Scotland - KO 8pm - Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Squad:

Forwards (18): Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle, Sarah Bonar, Lisa Cockburn, Katie Dougan, Eva Donaldson, Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel, Rachel Malcolm, Rachel McLachlan, Louise McMillan, Lyndsay O'Donnell, Jodie Rettie, Lana Skeldon, Emma Wassell, Alison Wilson, Molly Wright, Anne Young.

Backs (17): Shona Campbell, Abi Evans, Megan Gaffney, Coreen Grant, Sarah Law, Rhona Lloyd, Caity Mattinson, Jenny Maxwell, Mairi McDonald, Liz Musgrove, Helen Nelson, Emma Orr, Chloe Rollie, Hannah Smith, Meryl Smith, Lisa Thomson, Evie Wills.

Wales

Last year: Wooden Spoon

Captain: Siwan Lillicrap, No 8; Key Players: Jasmine Joyce, Wing; Elinor Snowsil, Fly-half.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham: "We are pleased with the strength in depth within the squad given the tough challenge that is the TikTok Women's Six Nations.

"To start with Ireland away, Scotland at home and then the world champions England on their own turf over three consecutive weekends will certainly test us but also give us the chance to develop as individuals and as a group and we are relishing the challenge."

Fixtures:

Saturday March 26 - Ireland vs Wales - KO 4.45pm - RDS Arena, Dublin

- KO 4.45pm - RDS Arena, Dublin Saturday April 2 - Wales vs Scotland - KO 4.45pm - Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

- KO 4.45pm - Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Saturday April 9 - England vs Wales - KO 4:45pm - Kingsholm, Gloucester

- KO 4:45pm - Kingsholm, Gloucester Friday April 22 - Wales vs France - KO 8pm - Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

- KO 8pm - Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Saturday April 30 - Wales vs Italy - KO 12pm - Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

Squad:

Forwards (20): Siwan Lillicrap, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Gwen Crabb, Cara Hope, Kat Evans, Abbie Fleming, Cerys Hale, Sioned Harries, Natalia John, Manon Johnes, Kelsey Jones, Bethan Lewis, Liliana Podpadec, Carys Phillips, Gwenllian Pyrs, Donna Rose, Jenni Scoble, Caryl Thomas, Sisilia Tuipulotu.

Backs (17): Keira Bevan, Lleucu George, Emma Hennessy, Hannah Jones, Jasmine Joyce, Courtney Keight, Kerin Lake, Caitlin Lewis, Ffion Lewis, Lisa Neumann, Lowri Norkett, Kayleigh Powell, Gemma Rowland, Emma Swords, Elinor Snowsill, Niamh Terry, Robyn Wilkins.