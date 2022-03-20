Eddie Jones given full backing by RFU despite England's disappointing Six Nations campaign

The Rugby Football Union have given their full backing to Eddie Jones, despite England's disappointing Guinness Six Nations campaign.

England had to settle for a third-placed finish after Saturday night's 25-13 defeat by France, who were crowned Grand Slam champions in Paris.

It is the third time in five years that England have ended the competition with three losses and comes just 12 months after the Australian head coach survived an inquest into finishing fifth, although the RFU have attempted to quash any speculation about the future of Jones.

"Eddie Jones is building a new England team and against a clear strategy we are encouraged by the solid progress the team has made during this Six Nations," an RFU spokesperson said.

"The RFU continues to fully support Eddie, the coaching team and players and we are excited about the summer tour and the progress to rebuild a winning England team."

Joe Marchant breaking forwards for England during their loss to Francee

Jones will once again meet with Twickenham's anonymous 'advisory panel' to analyse another failed campaign, but he will enter the process knowing his future is assured with the World Cup just 18 months away.

"Eddie and his team of coaches and players will conduct a full review as is normal after each tournament," the spokesperson said.

"The RFU advisory panel - which consists of board and executive members, former players and coaches, along with Eddie - will also undertake a debrief to discuss the strong positive steps forward during this campaign and the areas we need to address.

"The advisory group has been in place since 2019 and it meets regularly both during and after each tournament to evaluate clear targets and progression."

Jones: England fans should 'keep the faith'

Jones refused to be drawn on speculation surrounding his future on Saturday night, and speaking on Sunday morning, the 62-year-old reiterated his belief that he is the right man to lead England.

Jones' role as English coach is under pressure after another disappointing Six Nations campaign

"They [England fans] have got to have some faith," Jones said. "I think I have done a reasonable job for England over the past seven years.

"We are going through a period now where we are rebuilding the team and it takes time. Look at the French team, it took them three years to win the [Six Nations] Championship.

Marcus Smith is one of the young players England will look to build around

"We have rebuilt the side from the last Six Nations. I think the progress is very positive. The results aren't the results we would like.

"We would all like to be winning tournaments and be top of the table, but we are not quite good enough to do that now, but within the next 12 to 14 months when we prepare for the World Cup, we will be."

When asked whether he retained the backing of the RFU ahead of the 2023 edition, he added: "You would have to ask the RFU that. My job is just to do my job, which is to start preparing for the Australian tour now."

England return to action against the Barbarians at Twickenham on June 19 before they depart for a three-Test series in Australia, live on Sky Sports.