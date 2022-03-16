Home Nations July tours, Rugby Championship, Super Rugby live on Sky Sports until 2025 in SANZAAR deal

England's three-Test tour of Australia in July will be shown live on Sky Sports as part of a new deal with SANZAAR through to 2025

Sky Sports has announced a four-year deal with SANZAAR to show a wealth of southern hemisphere rugby union, including England's three-Test tour of Australia this summer.

Sky Sports will continue to show the very best rugby from New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina as part of a new four-year deal with SANZAAR.

The deal until 2025 includes rights to Home Nations Summer Tours, The Rugby Championship, Super Rugby and domestic SA and NZ competitions: The Currie Cup and The National Provincial Championship.

As well as showing England in Australia this summer, Sky Sports will show Ireland's three-Test tour of New Zealand, Wales' three-Test tour of South Africa and Scotland's three-Test tour of Argentina.

The agreement provides viewers with at least 150 fixtures a year headlined by the best club and international matches from the southern hemisphere until 2025.

Jonathan Licht, Sky Sports Managing Director said: "SANZAAR rugby has been in Sky Sports' DNA for almost 30 years and we're pleased to continue our important and valued partnership with SANZAAR to give our customers the very best rugby the southern hemisphere has to offer."

The Rugby Championship between South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina will be live on Sky Sports until 2025

SANZAAR CEO Brendan Morris said: "We welcome Sky aboard once again as our broadcast partner in the UK and Ireland.

"Sky has been a broadcast partner of SANZAAR for a very long time and we have a very strong and professional relationship that has seen our tournaments delivered into this major rugby market. Super Rugby Pacific continues to be a world class tournament featuring some of the best players in the world.

"It is followed by The Rugby Championship when current world champions South Africa will battle the All Blacks, Wallabies and Pumas for southern hemisphere supremacy."

This weekend, live on Sky Sports, there are four Super Rugby clashes to keep across, and it begins with an all-Australian affair as table-toppers the Brumbies host the Reds in an 8.45am kick-off on Friday.

Super Rugby will be live on Sky Sports from this weekend

On Saturday, there are three Super Rugby offerings as Fijian Drua - one of two new franchises making their competition debut in 2022 - host Australia's Western Force (3.35am kick-off), Moana Pasifika - the other new franchise making their debut in Super Rugby this year - facing New Zealand's Chiefs in a 6.05am kick-off, plus Australian pair the Waratahs vs Rebels meeting each other in an 8.45am kick-off.

For more details on this weekend's matches visit Sky Sports' rugby union fixtures page.

The continuation of the SANZAAR rights deal adds to a multitude of top-level sporting action on Sky Sports. Some of the other headline events in 2022 include every race exclusively live from the 2021 F1 season, all men's and women's golf majors, The Hundred, Premier League, EFL, WSL and SPFL football.