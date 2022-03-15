Six Nations: Max Malins misses out on England's trip to France; Jack Willis must wait for comeback

Max Malins will not travel to France for England's Six Nations finale against France, after being omitted from the 28-man squad.

Jack Willis has also been left out and must wait longer for his international comeback.

Malins, who started all four of England's matches in the tournament, has not been selected by head coach Eddie Jones and instead Elliot Daly, Louis Lynagh and Joe Marchant are the main options on England's right wing.

Back-rower Willis will have to wait until at least the summer tour to Australia to make his England comeback. Jones stated on Monday that Willis could train his way into his back-row plans, but the 25-year-old breakdown specialist has instead returned to Wasps.

Willis is only three club games into his return from a sickening knee injury sustained against Italy a year ago.

Guinness Six Nations - Standings Played Won Lost BPs LBPs PDiff Points 1. France 4 4 0 2 0 56 18 2. Ireland 4 3 1 3 1 84 16 3. England 4 2 2 1 1 17 10 4. Scotland 4 2 2 1 1 -8 10 5. Wales 4 1 3 0 2 -27 6 6. Italy 4 0 4 0 0 -122 0

Sam Underhill has been retained among the 28, while it was announced earlier that Tom Curry will miss the final week after injuring his hamstring against Ireland.

Hooker Jamie Blamire was a late replacement for Jamie George in the 32-15 defeat to Ireland but he has lost that role to Nic Dolly, who is included in his place as Luke Cowan-Dickie recovers from a knee injury.

Jones will name his final 23-man match-day squad to take on France at 5.30pm (GMT) on Thursday afternoon.

"There's no better opportunity for us to show what a good team we can be," the head coach said, at the start of the week.

"Playing a big game at the Stade de France, it's a golden opportunity for us to find out where we're at. It's the next test, it's the most important test and we're looking forward to it."

Guinness Six Nations - Round Five fixtures Saturday at 2.15pm Wales vs Italy Saturday at 4.45pm Ireland vs Scotland Saturday at 8pm France vs England

Despite Les Bleus' heading into the contest with a Grand Slam on the line, Jones believes that are areas England can exploit in order to come out victorious.

"There's not a team in the world, nor in the history of the game, that doesn't have a chink in their armour," Jones noted.

"Exposing it is going to be the key on Saturday. I thought we played exceptionally well against Ireland, will we need to be better against France? Yes, we will be. We will need to be top-class on Saturday."

England's 28-man squad

Forwards: Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Chessum, Nic Dolly, Alex Dombrandt, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Maro Itoje, Nick Isiekwe, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart and Sam Underhill.

Backs: Elliot Daly, George Ford, George Furbank, Louis Lynagh, Joe Marchant, Luke Northmore, Jack Nowell, Harry Randall, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward and Ben Youngs.