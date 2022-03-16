Charlie Ewels handed three-match ban for England red card in Six Nations contest with Ireland

Charlie Ewels leaves the pitch after getting a red card after only 82 seconds

England lock Charlie Ewels has been given a three-match ban for the red card he received just 82 seconds into the Six Nations contest with Ireland.

The Bath second row was sent off for a head-on-head tackle on James Ryan, and shown the fastest red card in championship history at just 82 seconds.

He will miss this Saturday's Six Nations finale for England against France in Paris, Bath's Premiership clash vs Sale Sharks on March 26, and Bath's Premiership fixture vs Worcester Warriors on March 30.

He will be able to lose one match of the ban if he undertakes a tackle-technique course.

More to follow...