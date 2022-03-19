Six Nations News

Six Nations 2022: England's player ratings from their 25-13 loss to France

How England's players rated out of 10 as Eddie Jones' men lost to France on the final day of the Six Nations in Paris

Last Updated: 19/03/22 11:29pm

England weren't able to halt France winning a Grand Slam in Paris
England weren't able to halt France winning a Grand Slam in Paris

How England's players rated out of 10 as they lost to France 25-13 on the final day of the Six Nations in Paris...

15. George Furbank: A head-turning selection by Eddie Jones but acquitted himself better than on his last visit to Paris in 2020. 6/10

14. Freddie Steward: A more natural full-back than winger, but still superb in the air. He scored England's only try and was courageous. 8

13. Joe Marchant: A classy player with great footwork and pace. Provided sparky moments for England. 8

Joe Marchant spotted gaps in France's line and used his footwork and pace well
Joe Marchant spotted gaps in France's line and used his footwork and pace well

12. Henry Slade: Looked to impose himself with the ball and feed off those around him. 6

11. Jack Nowell: Departed injured early in the game after landing on his arm. 6

10. Marcus Smith: Kept France on their toes by mixing up his in-play kicking, but there were odd occasions his accuracy and execution unusually let him down. 6

9. Ben Youngs: England's most-capped player was solid in difficult circumstances. 6

France claim Six Nations Grand Slam with win over England

France claimed their first Six Nations title for 12 years and secured the Grand Slam with a 25-13 victory over England.

1. Ellis Genge: Backed up his performance against Ireland with another purposeful day. He made 99 metres around the park and tried to ignite the side throughout. 9

2. Jamie George: Full of passion again, worked hard around the park and at the set piece. 7

3. Will Stuart: Started at prop with regular tighthead Kyle Sinckler on the bench, but was not fully able to impose himself against a hard-scrummaging French pack. 6

4. Maro Itoje: A quieter game after a thunderous effort against Ireland, but France still knew he was there. 7

5. Nick Isiekwe: England's pack went toe to toe for most of the match, but it was an evening where Isiekwe was not quite able to make his presence felt in his usual manner. 6

6. Courtney Lawes: Looked to get his team on to the front foot and a calm head in difficult circumstances. 7

7. Sam Underhill: A busy comeback for the openside, as he made his first Six Nations start for two years, and he finished as England's top tackler with 17. 7

8. Sam Simmonds: Made an impact on both sides of the ball, but the Exeter Chiefs man needs more open space to really let rip. 6

Replacements: Elliot Daly was an early replacement for Jack Nowell and made metres where he could. Harry Randall brought pace when he came on. 6

