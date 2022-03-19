Six Nations 2022: England's player ratings from their 25-13 loss to France

England weren't able to halt France winning a Grand Slam in Paris

How England's players rated out of 10 as they lost to France 25-13 on the final day of the Six Nations in Paris...

15. George Furbank: A head-turning selection by Eddie Jones but acquitted himself better than on his last visit to Paris in 2020. 6/10

14. Freddie Steward: A more natural full-back than winger, but still superb in the air. He scored England's only try and was courageous. 8

13. Joe Marchant: A classy player with great footwork and pace. Provided sparky moments for England. 8

Joe Marchant spotted gaps in France's line and used his footwork and pace well

12. Henry Slade: Looked to impose himself with the ball and feed off those around him. 6

11. Jack Nowell: Departed injured early in the game after landing on his arm. 6

10. Marcus Smith: Kept France on their toes by mixing up his in-play kicking, but there were odd occasions his accuracy and execution unusually let him down. 6

9. Ben Youngs: England's most-capped player was solid in difficult circumstances. 6

1. Ellis Genge: Backed up his performance against Ireland with another purposeful day. He made 99 metres around the park and tried to ignite the side throughout. 9

2. Jamie George: Full of passion again, worked hard around the park and at the set piece. 7

3. Will Stuart: Started at prop with regular tighthead Kyle Sinckler on the bench, but was not fully able to impose himself against a hard-scrummaging French pack. 6

4. Maro Itoje: A quieter game after a thunderous effort against Ireland, but France still knew he was there. 7

Well played @FranceRugby and congratulations on winning the Grand Slam 🤝 pic.twitter.com/WCWBy1rIlU — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 19, 2022

5. Nick Isiekwe: England's pack went toe to toe for most of the match, but it was an evening where Isiekwe was not quite able to make his presence felt in his usual manner. 6

6. Courtney Lawes: Looked to get his team on to the front foot and a calm head in difficult circumstances. 7

7. Sam Underhill: A busy comeback for the openside, as he made his first Six Nations start for two years, and he finished as England's top tackler with 17. 7

8. Sam Simmonds: Made an impact on both sides of the ball, but the Exeter Chiefs man needs more open space to really let rip. 6

Replacements: Elliot Daly was an early replacement for Jack Nowell and made metres where he could. Harry Randall brought pace when he came on. 6