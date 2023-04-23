Women's Six Nations 2023: France set up Grand Slam decider vs England after beating Wales

France will face England in a Grand Slam decider at Twickenham on Saturday

France ensured next weekend's clash with England at Twickenham will be a Grand Slam decider after beating a spirited Wales 39-14 in the Women's Six Nations.

The hosts ran in six tries in Grenoble on Sunday as they made it four wins from four in this year's tournament, following previous victories over Italy, Ireland and Scotland.

Wales were 34-0 down but tries from Georgia Evans and Gwenllian Pyrs then cut France's lead as the valiant visitors battled back amid the rain.

France will secure a first Six Nations title since 2018 if they beat England in a game which is expected to see a record crowd for a women's rugby match with over 50,000 tickets already sold.

Defending Six Nations champions England thumped Ireland 48-0 in Cork on Saturday but suffered an injury scare with captain Marlie Packer having to be helped off in the first half due to a leg problem.

England have won the previous four editions of the Women's Six Nations.

Melissande Llorens scored two tries for France against Wales, while Marine Menager, Gaelle Hermet, Charlotte Escudero and replacement Rose Bernadou notched one apiece.

France's Jessy Tremouliere, in her final home game before retirement, converted three tries and also scored three penalties.

Wales, who have two wins and two defeats from four games, will secure third spot in the table if they get at least a point in their final match against Italy in Parma on Saturday.