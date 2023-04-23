Women's Six Nations 2023: England face wait over Marlie Packer injury news

Marlie Packer limps off against Ireland

England are awaiting injury news on captain Marlie Packer after she was forced off during Saturday's victory over Ireland

Packer needed to be supported as she hobbled off with a leg issue in the first half of her side's 48-0 win, her exit following that of prop Hannah Botterman after she too suffered an injury.

It is now uncertain as to whether the pair will be fit to feature in England's clash against France next Saturday as they go for the Grand Slam at Twickenham in front of what has been projected as a record crowd for a women's rugby match.

Both were photographed on crutches, albeit in good spirits, after the game.

England's Marlie Packer scored her side's fourth try before going off injured

"Both players picked up injuries quite early in the game, and we got them off, but we were lucky in that we were in a good position at that point," England head coach Simon Middleton told the BBC.

"The medics made a great decision to get them off the field as soon as possible so they could start looking at them, not taking risks and making it worse. We just have to assess them and see where they are at."

Packer had been on hand to clinch England a bonus point with a try in the 26th minute, before being replaced by Morwenna Talling shortly after.

For their dominance on the scoreboard, England came away frustrated by sloppy errors against Ireland as they were shut out for 30 minutes during the second half.

"It is a bit bittersweet at the moment," England's Natasha 'Mo' Hunt told BBC. "We are very frustrated with how we went about it and the ball wasn't clean.

"Ireland did a real job on us but I am so proud to be back out there with the girls.

"It is always an honour to put on this shirt and it is held in high regard, so when we put in performances like that we still come off a little bit frustrated."