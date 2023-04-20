Sarah Hunter: Women's Six Nations gap to England Red Roses will close with professionalism

Former England Red Roses captain Sarah Hunter believes the gulf in quality in the Women's Six Nations will not remain

Former England skipper Sarah Hunter has told Sky Sports she believes the gap in quality between England, France and the rest of the Women's Six Nations teams will close over the forthcoming years, as each country grows into professional contracts.

Hunter retired from rugby after the opening game of the 2023 Six Nations - England's 58-7 win over Scotland in her home city of Newcastle - having won 141 Test caps in a highly-decorated, 16-year career.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Thursday, Hunter was asked about the gulf in quality that still exists in the tournament - England having won their three games so far by scorelines of 58-7, 68-5 and 59-3 vs the Scots, Italy and Wales respectively, and France having picked up 22-12, 55-3 and 55-0 wins over Italy, Ireland and Scotland respectively.

The 37-year-old pointed to the fact that England and France have been professional since 2019, while Wales are only just into their second year of professionalism, and Ireland, Italy and Scotland are all less than a year into pro contracts.

"We're fortunate we've [Red Roses] been professional since 2019, as France have been for a long time, so I think it's shown just how far the game has gone for the two teams that have invested in their countries, players and their women's game," Hunter said.

"You've seen now that all the teams in the Six Nations all have full-time professional contracts, but they've come in the last 12 months, and we're really fortunate that we're probably ahead.

Hunter says England have been fortunate to grow at a faster rate in professionalism, but that the gap will close

"The gap will close, and we're really lucky for the investment from our sponsorship partners to really fund and invest in the women's game.

"With that we can grow, whether it's on the pitch or off the field, we're visible so more people want to invest in us, and that's a really important thing. Having really good commercial partners that will support us, so that professionalism can really grow.

Wales are only into their second year of professionalism in women's rugby

"We're really fortunate [in England], that we've seen that the last four of five years, and it's going to be a push for the teams to catch us, because obviously we want to keep growing and don't want teams to catch us.

"Wales have probably been the next longest [second year of professionalism] and we've seen how in their Six Nations this year, they've started to close that gap.

"I think over the next couple of years, the other countries will really try and narrow that, so that it doesn't always become a two-horse race between England and France."

France, like the Red Roses, have been professional since 2019, and will look to challenge England for the title this year

Also speaking on Sky Sports was England centre Emily Scarratt - 2019's World Player of the Year, who is currently out with an ankle injury.

Scarratt talked through the strength in depth and resources the Red Roses have built, and also looked to the Women's Six Nations' likely Grand Slam decider between England and France at Twickenham on Saturday April 29 - a fixture which has already sold a world record 50,000-plus tickets.

"Unfortunately, I've known that I won't be back from injury for this Six Nations," Scarratt told Sky Sports.

"That France game, a world record crowd, at Twickenham, we've not seen the like of this before in the women's game.

"They are the games that I'll be stood there jealous that I won't be playing. But what an amazing spectacle.

Emily Scarratt is currently out injured, but said the anticipation and opportunity ahead for the Red Roses vs France at Twickenham is something not seen before

"Strength in depth has been one of our biggest strengths. It's been well documented that we've had people injured, people retiring etc, so there has been a lot of change to this squad.

"But for girls to come in, do a job, and to still be able to rotate mid-tournament, is a massive testament to the hard work the coaches have put in, but also to the girls that they can step into international rugby straight away.

The Red Roses have destroyed all before them so far in the 2023 championship

"It's always so exciting, but there is definitely that added bit this year.

"The potential to set a world record crowd, in your home stadium, in the first standalone fixture at Twickenham.....we've never seen it before.

"That opportunity is huge. Tickets are still on sale, there are over 50,000 sold so far."