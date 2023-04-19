Women's Six Nations: Natasha Hunt returns to England team for Ireland clash as eight changes made

England head coach Simon Middleton has made eight changes to his Red Roses side to face Ireland on Saturday, including a return from injury for scrum-half Natasha Hunt.

Hunt replaces Lucy Packer at scrum-half, Holly Aitchison and Tatyana Heard continuing at fly-half and inside centre, with Lagi Tuima again in at 13.

Marlie Packer captains the side at openside flanker while Sadia Kabeya is in at blindside flanker and Alex Matthews continues at No 8. Zoe Aldcroft and Sarah Beckett will make up the second row.

Connie Powell will also make her first appearance of the tournament at hooker, Hannah Botterman and Maud Muir then making up the front row.



Ellie Kildunne returns to full-back, alongside Abby Dow and Claudia MacDonald on the wings.

Ahead of the game, Middleton credited his side's defensive efforts in the 59-3 win over Wales at the weekend.

"We were really pleased with the win in Wales in what was a difficult game. Our defence was outstanding," said Middleton.

"We go into this game knowing there are areas we need to improve on and we are determined to do that.

"We are pleased to welcome Connie Powell back into the team. May Campbell has done really well for us but we feel Connie is right for this game.

"A number of players are returning and this fixture sees Hannah Botterman and Maud Muir start in the front row which will be their first starts of the tournament and vital playing time following spells on the sidelines.

"We are pleased to welcome Helena Rowland back among our finishers. Helena and our strength and conditioning team have worked tirelessly to get her back and she is a huge asset as we enter the business end of the Six Nations."

Ireland have lost all three of their games in this year's tournament, and Middleton said: "They are experiencing a period of transition at the moment. We know they are a very passionate nation and we will need to be at our best to perform and earn the desired result."

England: 15. Ellie Kildunne,14. Abby Dow, 13. Lagi Tuima, 12. Tatyana Heard, 11. Claudia MacDonald 10. Holly Aitchison, 9. Natasha Hunt, 1. Hannah Botterman, 2. Connie Powell, 3. Maud Muir, 4. Zoe Aldcroft, 5. Sarah Beckett, 6. Sadia Kabeya, 7. Marlie Packer, 8. Alex Matthews



Replacements: 16. Lark Davies, 17. Mackenzie Carson, 18. Sarah Bern, 19. Delaney Burns, 20. Morwenna Talling, 21. Lucy Packer, 22. Amber Reed, 23. Helena Rowland