England coach Simon Middleton calls for goal-kicking change in women's rugby, says current system 'unfair'
Last Updated: 12/04/23 6:57pm
England head coach Simon Middleton feels goal-kicking rules in women's rugby union should be altered, saying the current regulations are "unfair" for female players.
England have converted eight of 22 tries scored in wins over Scotland and Italy across the first two rounds of the Women's Six Nations.
Players must take a conversion in line with where the try-scorer grounded the ball but Middleton thinks that should change in the women's game with the option to take kicks nearer the posts.
Speaking on Wednesday, Middleton said: "I have a view on it. I think we should change the parameters for goal kicking.
"If a try is scored [within five metres of the touchline], the option should be there, maybe not to bring it into the 15-metre line, but maybe 10 metres from the touchline.
"If you gave someone the option of kicking from the touchline or bringing it 10 metres in, I would hazard a guess that most kickers in the female game would bring it in.
"I think that could impact the game and change it positively. I think it is a bit of an unfair game for female kickers because so much about goal-kicking relies on power.
"Obviously timing and technique but Holly (Aitchison) struck the ball beautifully last week [against Italy] and dropped about five under the crossbar.
"You want to be rewarded for good skill and hard practice and I don't think they get rewarded because of physical constraints that come with what we know is a natural discrepancy between male and female athletes."
England captain Marlie Packer added: "It is something that could be tweaked but we could just stick the tries closer to the posts. That might help the situation.
"It is tough for the girls. I see them practising their kicking in training, it is a skill they work so hard at. Unfortunately they are a bit short. If we get closer to the posts it won't be an issue but if it were to change it would help.
"I don't think anything is going to change overnight but the game is evolving, people want to see points being scored, so it could be looked at going forward."
England face Wales at a sold-out Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, with both sides having won their opening two matches in this year's Six Nations.