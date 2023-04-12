Women's Six Nations: England's Amy Cokayne to miss Wales clash; Emma Sing makes first Red Roses start

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Roses coach Simon Middleton praised Emma Sing's form with the Gloucester-Hartpury player to make her first international start against Wales on Saturday Red Roses coach Simon Middleton praised Emma Sing's form with the Gloucester-Hartpury player to make her first international start against Wales on Saturday

Amy Cokayne will miss England's Women's Six Nations clash against Wales on Saturday as she plays for the RAF, while Emma Sing will make her first international start.

Cokayne is unavailable as part of England's agreement with the Royal Air Force, with the Harlequins hooker - a flying officer in the RAF - playing against the British Army at Kingsholm on the same day the Red Roses tackle Wales at a sold-out Cardiff Arms Park.

Lark Davies will replace Cokayne as England's starting hooker as the Red Roses look to make it three wins in as many matches in the Women's Six Nations, with a 68-5 victory over Italy following a 58-7 triumph against Scotland to start the competition.

Sing will start at full-back with Abby Dow switching to left wing, while fit-again Alex Matthews makes her first appearance of the tournament at No 8.

May Campbell could earn her first senior international cap with the Saracens hooker named among the replacements.

Hannah Botterman, Maud Muir and Ellie Kildunne are also named on the bench after returning from injury.

Red Roses coach Simon Middleton said: "The RAF ask very little of us and we get an awful lot from them. It is a really good relationship, there is a massive amount of respect between both parties.

"Amy gets afforded to train with us, play with us, pretty much unlimited and they have a fixture or a couple of fixtures each year that we release Amy for. Amy is really passionate about playing for England but equally as passionate about being in the RAF.

"We're pleased to welcome back key personnel including Alex Matthews, Hannah Botterman, Maud Muir and Ellie Kildunne to the matchday squad.

"Our sports science team deserve great credit for their tireless efforts over the past few months and have yet again returned players safely ahead of schedule.

"Because we train above match intensity a lot, we are as confident as can be [about Matthews' fitness]. We will manage Alex's load accordingly and it is probably unlikely she will go the full distance. It will probably depend on the nature of the game a little bit.

'Great opportunity to give Sing a start'

"Emma Sing makes her first start in an England shirt. She's performed extremely well for Gloucester-Hartpury this season and has impressed us in camps and her international appearances to date.

"It is a great opportunity to give Emma a start in a 15 shirt and let her do her thing. I don't think we lose much with Abby [Dow] going on the wing.

"The way were are trying to play the game, all three backs will hopefully be on the ball quite a bit.

"Although we have world-class hookers in our squad, it's essential we continue to look to strengthen the depth in that position.

"May Campbell has been a standout player in the Allianz Premier 15s over the last couple of seasons and has been tremendous in camp for us. She's patiently bided her time and deservedly gets her opportunity this weekend."

Middleton: Professional contracts have helped Wales grow

Wales, like England, have won their first two Six Nations matches, with Ioan Cunningham's team beating Ireland 31-5 in Cardiff before defeating Scotland 34-22 in Edinburgh.

Cunningham now has 25 players on full-time contracts following further investment from the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Middleton added: "England against Wales is always a massive occasion. It's great to see Cardiff Arms Park is a sell-out and it will generate a fantastic atmosphere. It's a challenge I know the players and staff are looking forward to and will relish.

"Wales have had a strong start to the tournament and will present a tough challenge. Ioan (Cunningham) has assembled a strong group who are continually adapting to professionalism and they will have confidence on their own turf with a massive crowd behind them.

"Wales are exactly where you would have expected and hoped they would be 18 months, two years into contracts. Full-time takes time to embed but you can see the massive benefit of that now.

"The vibes coming out of the team have been very much about what the contracts have allowed them to do in terms of recovery, not having to work, and the quality of what they can do.

"I thought the difference between Wales and Scotland was about Wales' ability to physically impose themselves, to finish tries, which was about physical connections on the field.

"Whereas before we have probably been able to overpower them, like we have a lot of teams, that won't be there to the extent it has been previously. It will be an ongoing arm wrestle, which is great because it then comes down to tactics."

England: 15 Emma Sing, 14 Jess Breach, 13 Lagi Tuima, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Abby Dow, 10 Holly Aitchison, 9 Lucy Packer, 1 Mackenzie Carson, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Zoe Aldcroft (vice-captain), 5 Cath O'Donnell, 6 Sadia Kabeya, 7 Marlie Packer (captain), 8 Alex Matthews

Replacements: 16 May Campbell, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Delaney Burns, 20 Sarah Beckett, 21 Ella Wyrwas, 22 Sarah McKenna, 23 Ellie Kildunne