Women's Six Nations: Wales' home game against England a record sell-out

Wales players celebrate after their opening Six Nations win over Ireland

Wales are expecting a record sell-out crowd for their Women's Six Nations game against England on Saturday, April 15.

Both teams have won their opening two matches in the 2023 tournament heading into their third round meeting, with public sale tickets sold-out for the first time for a Wales women's home match.

Cardiff Arms Park has a capacity of 12,125. The previous record attendance in Wales was 4,962 for their opening Six Nations win over Ireland.

Wales secured a convincing 31-5 win in that match, before following it up with a hard-fought 34-22 victory in Scotland.

England, the reigning champions and runners-up to New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in November, have secured emphatic 58-7 and 68-5 wins over Scotland and Italy, respectively, to start their title defence.

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham knows a tough task awaits his team, but is delighted by the news that they'll be roared on by a sell-out crowd.

"To know we've got another record crowd for England's visit to the Arms Park is a credit to how the players, coaches and staff have all performed in the opening two games of the TikTok Six Nations," he said.

"To see the supporters turn up and set a new crowd record against Ireland in the opening game of the tournament showed how the Welsh rugby public appreciate the journey this team is on.

Wales' Alex Callender celebrates after scoring the first try of the game in their opening Six Nations win over Ireland

"To break that record for our second home game against England demonstrates how this team has caught the public's imagination and inspired the nation.

"We know England will be a huge challenge for us, they have been the benchmark team and dominated this tournament for so long, and we are under no illusions of the task ahead of us.

"But knowing we have the backing of the Welsh supporters and that they appreciate how hard we have worked to be two from two shows we are heading in the right direction."