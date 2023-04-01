Women's Six Nations: France rout Ireland | Wales go top after win over Scotland

Gabrielle Vernier and Emeline Gros celebrate after France's win over Ireland

We round up Saturday’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations action, which saw France score a resounding win over Ireland and Wales overcome Scotland…

Ireland 3-53 France

Ireland suffered a second straight Six Nations defeat after being thrashed by France in Cork.

Ireland needed a big performance following their opening weekend loss against Wales, but were torn apart by France - who easily made it two wins from two and ran in nine tries despite having Annaelle Deshaye sent off early on.

Audrey Forlani broke through a gap to find the opening try nine minutes in and they quickly earned their second five minutes later when Carla Arbez's kick bounced fortunately for Caroline Boujard, allowing her to charge forward and touch down.

Deshaye was shown a red card for a high tackle in the 20th minute and Ireland put their first points on the board from the resulting penalty but, despite being a player down France then added their third try after a good hand off from Forlani saw Pauline Bourdon burst through to ground between the posts.

Bourdon quickly scored a second after making a great block from Dannah O'Brien's attempted kick to secure the bonus point and the scrum-half very nearly earned her hat-trick, but unselfishly passed for Gabrielle Vernier to cross.

Although Ireland had a brighter start to the second half, France used the driving maul effectively for Agathe Sochat to extend their lead and a bounced pass saw Cyrielle Banet ground in the right corner.

Sam Monaghan of Ireland is tackled by France's Agathe Sochat

France showed no sign of easing up in the final 10 minutes as Vernier earned her second of the game before Charlotte Escudero finished off a dominant afternoon for the visitors with their ninth try.

Scotland 22-34 Wales

Sisilia Tuipulotu and Gwenllian Pyrs scored two tries apiece as Wales triumphed 34-22 against Scotland in Edinburgh and went top of the Women's Six Nations table.

Tuipulotu and fellow prop Pyrs crossed in the first half either side of a Helen Nelson penalty for the hosts as Wales went 12-3 up, before Lana Skeldon's reply and Nelson's conversion reduced the deficit to two points heading into the interval.

Pyrs added her second try moments after the restart, with Keira Bevan kicking her second successful conversion, Coreen Grant hit back for Scotland and Tuipulotu then got on the scoresheet again to secure Wales a bonus point and put them 24-17 up.

Scotland again rallied, with Chloe Rollie crossing in the 65th minute, but Nelson missed her conversion attempt as the visitors kept their noses ahead by two.

And Wales then wrapped things up in the final 10 minutes, with Elinor Snowsill kicking a penalty and then converting Ffion Lewis' 78th-minute try.

It makes it two wins from two matches for Ioan Cunningham's side, who go above France at the summit having added to the 31-5 victory over Ireland, while Bryan Easson's Scotland remain without a point a week on from being thumped 58-7 by England in their opener.