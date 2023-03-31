Amy Cokayne: The Red Roses' try-scoring machine performing for England at a unique rate

Amy Cokayne is a try-scoring machine for the Red Roses, despite the fact she plays at hooker

Amy Cokayne notched two tries for England in their opening 2023 Women's Six Nations victory over Scotland last week, and the 26-year-old's try-scoring exploits have her performing at a quite unique rate.

On the occasion of her 71st Test cap, Cokayne touched down for her 32nd and 33rd international tries, hanging out on the wing for the first, while touching down at the back of a trademark Red Roses rolling maul for her second.

The stats make for phenomenal reading by a front-row forward, with the Red Roses hooker's tag as a try-scoring machine belying her position on the pitch.

By comparison, the most tries ever scored by a hooker in men's Test rugby is the 15 by Ireland's Keith Wood between 1994 and 2003 - himself crowned World Rugby Player of the Year in 2001.

England's record try-scorer on the men's side is wing Rory Underwood on 49 (1984-1996). Cokayne, 26, is not far from striking distance of that total already and, at the rate she is scoring at, she should surpass that mark.

She is further from the all-time Red Roses record of 61 tries held by former full-back Sue Day (1997-2007), but the fact a hooker is even in the conversation is remarkable.

The 26-year-old has already scored more than double the record for tries scored by a hooker in men's Test rugby

To further contextualise Cokayne's feats in her Test career to date, of the top 50 try-scorers in men's Test rugby history, there are only 31 to have scored more tries than her, all of whom are backs.

In fact, the only forwards on the list at all are Japan back-row Takashi Kikutani and Uruguay No 8 Diego Ormaechea, both of whom would have operated at Tier-2 level throughout their careers.

Venture further down the list seeking a Tier-1 forward, and former All Blacks great Richie McCaw appears, but only on 26 tries - already seven less than Cokayne.

A propensity for tries in clusters, Cokayne scored a brace at the weekend, a hat-trick in November's World Cup final defeat to the Black Ferns at Eden Park, a double against Fiji at the World Cup too, a further brace vs USA in September, and a hat-trick in a crushing defeat of New Zealand the previous November - and that is only in the last 16 months.

Cokayne scored a hat-trick vs New Zealand at Eden Park in November's World Cup final

"The Scotland fixture represented so many firsts. The first game since the World Cup. The first game of the Six Nations. The first time we would play with names on our shirts," Cokayne told the RFU. "The first cap for four new players welcomed into the Red Roses family.

"However, all of that was outweighed by one big 'last': the last game for an England legend, Sarah Hunter, playing in her 141st game across a 16-year career, bowing out where it all began in her hometown of Newcastle.

"Her legacy will always be that of a true professional, both on and off the pitch. But, for me, what made her truly great was her ability to enjoy the journey with that ever-present smile on her face.

"I tried to soak up the amazing atmosphere as I stood to attention for the national anthem, but then the first half went by in a flash. My overwhelming feeling at half-time was just how fast the game was - I took a while to catch my breath.

The victory over Scotland saw Cokayne score twice, as the Red Roses wore names on their jerseys for the first time

"The week before camp I left my boots on the train, so instead of my subtle black boots I had been training in bright luminous yellow boots all week.

"I knew I couldn't play in them because my dad would disown me - forwards only wear black boots is his rule - so luckily Jess Breach let me borrow a pair of hers. It was only fitting that I scored a try on the wing.

"We still scored three driving maul tries to keep the purists happy, but it was really evident the variety we have as a squad, getting the backs a bit more ball so they can show off their silky skills."

Cokayne combines pace, power and set-piece solidity in her role for England

Among a host of interesting facets to Cokayne's journey to this point are the facts she had a trial with the Black Ferns at the age of 16, having emigrated to New Zealand at nine.

She also attended Feilding High School, which has produced All Black rugby professionals Aaron Smith, Codie Taylor and the Whitelock brothers, as well as current Black Ferns flanker Sarah Hirini.

Cokayne's initials spell out AVFC (Amy Victoria Fiona Cokayne), owing to the fact her father Ian is a huge Aston Villa supporter.

Most notably, Cokayne is a flying officer in the Royal Air Force, dovetailing one love with her sporting one.

"I'm from a massive military family. My grandad served, my dad is still serving in the RAF, and my brother is serving in the British Army. I get a lot of support from my dad, and we joke that I have the highest-ranking PA, as I'm a flying officer and he's a squadron leader.

"I joined the RAF three-and-a-half-years ago and I just love it. The values cross over between rugby and military life, discipline, communication, being able to work with a variety of people and the leadership skills learned at Cranwell, the skills that everyone needs.

Cokayne plays for Harlequins at club level in the Premier 15s

"I am very lucky to be on the elite athlete scheme with full release by the Air Force and they are very supportive of my rugby. I would encourage anyone to get involved with the military. Not necessarily with the RAF, although, of course, the RAF is best!"

Ahead of England's Round 2 Six Nations 2023 clash this weekend against Italy, the focus is clear for Cokayne and co: continue the journey towards another Grand Slam.

"In many ways it felt like everyone's first day back at school, trying to remember the 'England' way of doing things.

"It was refreshing to know that we accepted where we were in the new cycle and that mistakes were going to happen. This was in very stark contrast to the relentless, high-performance mindset we had at the Rugby World Cup.

"With Week 1 done, our focus moves straight onto Italy and playing at Franklin's Gardens, which is a personal favourite of mine. We had a day at home before heading straight back to Pennyhill Park to do it all again."

The aim this year for Cokayne and co is to clinch a fifth Six Nations title in succession

England head coach Simon Middleton named his 23-player Red Roses squad on Thursday to take on Italy in Northampton on Sunday, with Zoe Aldcroft moving to No 8 to replace the retired Hunter.

Aldcroft will take on the vice-captain role while making the switch from lock, as Marlie Packer continues to captain the side from openside flanker for the rest of the tournament, Sadia Kabeya then retaining her place at blindside flanker.

With Aldcroft at the back of the pack, Bristol Bears lock Delaney Burns will earn her first cap on the international stage in place of the inured Poppy Cleall, Cath O'Donnell lining up alongside her at Franklin's Gardens.

An unchanged front-row them completes the forwards as Mackenzie Carson, Cokayne and Sarah Bern keep their places.

England: 15 Abby Dow, 14 Jess Breach, 13 Lagi Tuima, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Claudia MacDonald, 10 Holly Aitchison, 9 Lucy Packer; 1 Mackenzie Carson, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Cath O'Donnell, 5 Delaney Burns, 6 Sadia Kabeya, 7 Marlie Packer (c), 8 Zoe Aldcroft.

Replacements: 16 Lark Davies, 17 Liz Crake, 18 Kelsey Clifford, 19 Sarah Beckett, 20 Emily Robinson, 21 Ella Wyrwas, 22 Sarah McKenna, 23 Emma Sing.