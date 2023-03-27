England captain Marlie Packer promises to continue Sarah Hunter's Red Roses legacy

Marlie Packer insists she will continue the legacy set out by her long-time England team-mate Sarah Hunter

Marlie Packer has promised to continue Sarah Hunter's England legacy following her retirement.

Hunter played the final match of her career on Saturday in England's dominant 58-7 win over Scotland in the Women's Six Nations and departed the pitch after 58 minutes to a great ovation from her team-mates, coaches and family in the stands.

She retires with 141 caps to her name, having made her Six Nations debut back in 2007, and leaves the sport at the age of 37 after a highly-decorated, 16-year career.

After Hunter left the field, Packer took over the role of sole captaincy, scoring a hat-trick of tries from England's famous rolling maul in a player-of-the-match performance, and, following the game, she insisted her focus is now on continuing the legacy set out by her now former team-mate.

"It's a whole new group of girls in this squad, we came together three weeks ago, and we took things back to basics," Packer said.

"And what we talked about in these three weeks, we put that performance in on the pitch.

"Massive shout out to Sarah Hunter, 141 caps, she came out and put in a hell of a performance.

"But for me, I'm super proud of what they've achieved. We have a day off on Monday and then we'll build again, we'll come back into camp and we go again.

Hunter was held aloft by her team-mates following her final emotional game

"It's a really exciting time, it's an exciting time for women's sport, but for women's rugby especially.

"I'm really privileged and proud to be a part of it and the legacy that Sarah Hunter has left behind, all of us want to keep going with what she's done."

Not only did Packer have praise for the impact Hunter has had on the sport of rugby union as a whole, but also on her own international career, which she has been a part of throughout.

Packer scored a quickfire hat-trick of tries against Scotland from England's rolling maul

"I'm going to miss her massively," she added.

"She's been in my whole rugby journey with England and she's not just an amazing rugby player, but an amazing human.

"She put everyone else first before herself. This rose that she wears, credit to her, she puts that first all the time."

England's tournament continues as they host Italy at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton on Sunday April 2 (3pm kick-off), in Round 2 of the Women's Six Nations.