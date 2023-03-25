Sarah Hunter: England captain reflects on retirement decision after hometown Six Nations win against Scotland

Sarah Hunter departed the pitch at Kingston Park in Newcastle as an England player for the final time on Saturday

An "overwhelmed" Sarah Hunter says she "couldn't think of a better way to retire" after the Red Roses' 58-7 Round 1 Six Nations win over Scotland.

Hunter's farewell Test was played in her hometown of Newcastle at Kingston Park, as England scored 10 tries through wing Claudia MacDonald (two), hooker Amy Cokayne (two), centre Tatyana Heard, lock Poppy Cleall, openside Sadia Kabeya and blindside Marlie Packer (hat-trick).

Hunter - who departed to a great ovation from her team-mates, coaches and family on the pitch and in the stands after 58 minutes - retires with a record 141 caps to her name, having made her Six Nations debut back in 2007, and leaves the sport at the age of 37 after a highly-decorated, 16-year career.

"I am overwhelmed by it. It has been such an incredible week. To be here today and have the performance that we did is so, so special," an emotional Hunter told BBC Sport.

"I genuinely couldn't think of a better way to end my career tonight.

"I didn't want to milk it but I just wanted to make sure that I recognised and thanked the people for coming. I just wanted to bottle it and to savour the moment you will never get again.

"The crowd was insane tonight and just to show an appreciation back to them and thank them for their support.

"I feel really proud. I don't think I would have wanted it any other way. It was tough at times but there is an appreciation of what (women's rugby) is now."

Hunter claimed some 10 Six Nations titles in her England career - nine of which were Grand Slams - while she also tasted Rugby World Cup success in the victorious 2014 final, and was named World Player of the Year in 2016.

She also led England as captain to two further World Cup finals, in 2017 and 2022, but suffered defeats to New Zealand in both.

Her career overlapped the transition for women's rugby from amateurism to professionalism - something she takes great pride in.

"In days like this and being a professional, I have such an appreciation for what we have been through.

"We have just lived in this moment and tried to increase the standard and keep pushing where women's rugby should be.

Hunter retires with a record 141 Test caps for England, having represented her nation since 2007

"The girls left today will take that mantle on and they will be the trailblazers that these young girls here will look to and say I want to be a red rose, I want to be a professional rugby player.

"I am proud of playing such a small part in that.

"We had a lot of trailblazers that have gone before us and it is part of our responsibility to take that baton on in the time that we are given and leave it in the best place possible.

"It is huge. Being part of a team, that teamship, that working with each other, that respect that you have to have for your team-mates, for your opposition, is just immense.

"Sport does teach you that and it is not always about being the best you can be or the highest level, it is just doing something you enjoy and working hard at it."

England put in a 10-try display to beat Scotland 58-7 in Round 1 of the 2023 Women's Six Nations

And of what next, Hunter answered: "Just take it as it comes. That is the one thing with retirement, I am not stressed by what is next and hopefully enjoy this occasion into next week."

Emily Scarratt, Hunter's team-mate for the majority of her career at Lichfield Ladies, Loughborough Lightning, and England told BBC Sport...

"So many highs and unfortunately a few lows as well. I have said all week she is a phenomenal person.

Emily Scarratt (right) spoke in glowing terms of Hunter and what she has brought to Women's rugby, and rugby in general

"Great rugby player, yes. Great leader, yes. But fundamentally, a fantastic person.

"Somebody that has done so much for our game - not just women's rugby, but rugby.

"Certainly on behalf of the rugby community and on behalf of our team I would personally just like to say thank you."