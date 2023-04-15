Women's Six Nations: Italy claim first win as Ireland fall to third successive defeat

Ireland slumped to a third successive defeat in this year's Women's Six Nations after losing 24-7 to fellow strugglers Italy in Parma.

Both nations came into the match at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi having lost their opening two matches but it was Italy who emerged victorious thanks to tries from Alyssa D'Inca (two) and Sofia Stefan.

The hosts broke the stalemate in the 28th minute after some quality team play down the left wing saw Beatrice Rigoni offload to scrum-half Stefan who went over for a try that was converted by Michela Sillari.

That score was all that separated the teams at half-time, with Ireland failing to make the most of their early opportunities to trail 7-0 at the interval.

Aoife Doyle of Ireland reacts following her side's third successive defeat

However, Italy were quickly out of the blocks at the start of the second half and within two minutes had doubled their advantage as D'Inca finished off a well-worked move.

Ireland were awarded a penalty try midway through the second half to give them a glimmer of hope at 17-7 but D'Inca put the game to bed late on with her second try of the match, leaving the visitors propping up the Six Nations table.

What's next?

Ireland host unbeaten England on Saturday April 22.

Italy will hope to make it back-to-back wins as they travel to Scotland.