IRFU is not sexist, says Greg McWilliams, after unnamed player expresses concerns in Telegraph article

Ireland women's head coach Greg McWilliams does not believe the Irish Rugby Football Union is a sexist organisation.

An unnamed player expressed concerns in a Telegraph newspaper report, with the IRFU likened to an "old boys club".

McWilliams, who was appointed in December 2021, said most issues outlined in the story were "historical" and defended the IRFU's approach to women's rugby.

"No, of course not," said McWilliams when asked if he believed the IRFU was sexist. "What happened previously, I can't stop people talking about... Talking about things historically, we can't control external noise.

"It's an interesting article but it's nearly irrelevant at this stage. We're moving forward and we have a great plan, we've got good resources. I absolutely believe in the direction we are going in and so do the players."

Among the allegations made by the anonymous player were that players were denied protein supplements as they prepared for last summer's tour to Japan and that the switch from white to blue shorts over period concerns was done without proper consultation with the squad.

The anonymous player also alleged squad members learnt they were dropped via email, with some omitted from mailing lists.

The IRFU has disputed claims made in the article in a statement to the Telegraph.

"Any objective observer would not come to the conclusion that the IRFU is not doing its utmost to becoming a more welcoming and inclusive organisation," it said.

Regarding the allegation about protein supplements, McWilliams said: "We learn all the time, we now have a full-time nutritionist in Emma Brennan, who is brilliant. We didn't have one before.

"I just think that if that's something that I did wrong, I'm not aware of it and I'll own that, but again, we're always trying to evolve and get better. So I need to be better and be on top of things like that."

Ireland play Italy in the Women's Six Nations on Saturday looking for their first win of the tournament following defeats to Wales and France across the opening two rounds.