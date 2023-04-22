Women's Six Nations: England secure eight-try win over Ireland: As it happened

Women's Six Nations 2023: Ireland 0-48 England FT Second Half: Matthews (82) secures double off scrum | Matthews (78) goes in under the sticks | Reed (70) barrells over for England's sixth tryFirst Half: Talling (37) makes impact with first touch | Packer (26) secures bonus point for England | Kildunne (21) increases England's lead | Heard (10) goes over in the corner | Beckett (2) gets England on the board early Can anyone stop Red Roses' Six Nations dominance?Sarah Hunter: Gap to England in Six Nations will close Marlie Packer: England are 'galvanising together' | Jones: Wales closing gapLive commentary by Megan Wellens