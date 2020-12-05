Georgia 24-38 Fiji: Nemani Nadolo notches Autumn Nations Cup hat-trick on Test return

Nemani Nadolo scored a hat-trick as free-running Fiji blew Georgia away in Scotland

Fiji's powerhouse wing Nemani Nadolo marked his return to Test rugby with a hat-trick of tries as they celebrated a late entrance into the Nations Cup with an emphatic 38-24 victory over Georgia at a wet Murrayfield on Saturday.

Fiji forfeited their three pool matches due to coronavirus cases in their squad and took out that pent-up frustration on the Georgians as wing Josua Tuisova, and flankers Johnny Dyer and Mesulame Kunavula, also scored in a six-try romp.

Georgia's woeful form in the competition continued as they managed to apply some forward muscle for a try by replacement prop Giorgi Melikidze and two late consolations efforts from flanker Beka Saginadze but otherwise lacked the quality to break Fiji down.

The islanders take seventh place in the competition, despite only playing one match, with their first international win since beating Georgia 45-10 at the Rugby World Cup in October 2019.

Fiji took out the frustration they have experienced with Covid Test cancellations via a super display

Leicester Tigers wing Nadolo - who hadn't played for Fiji since June 2018, having retired - crossed over inside two minutes and debutant Dyer followed him in the try-scoring stakes with another in the sixth minute.

Tuisova grabbed Fiji's third score of the afternoon not long after before Georgia did produce a response when Melikidze barged over the line and Tedo Abzhandadze's trusty boot ensured the difference was only nine at the break.

Nadolo crossed for the first try inside just two minutes at Murrayfield

While Fiji were frustrated during the early stages of the second half, Kunavula went over in the 54th minute and it opened the floodgates with Nadolo finishing off two fine moves to grab a hat-trick and Ben Volavola adding the extras.

Saghinadze did at least ensure Georgia concluded an encouraging tournament on a positive note when he crossed over twice in quick succession late on.

But Georgia ultimately suffered a fourth-straight defeat to finish the tournament in eighth, while their opponents clinched seventh spot.