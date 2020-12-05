Autumn Nations Cup final: Mako Vunipola out of England's clash with France due to injury

Mako Vunipola is out of England's Autumn Nations Cup final with an Achilles injury

England have suffered a setback on the eve of their Autumn Nations Cup final against France after Mako Vunipola was ruled out by an Achilles problem.

Prop Vunipola sustained the injury in the win over Wales last Saturday and has been unable to recover in time for Sunday's Twickenham showdown.

Ellis Genge is promoted from the bench into the starting XV, with Joe Marler filling the vacancy among the replacements.

"Mako picked up an injury in last week's game," England attack coach Simon Amor said. "We've given him every opportunity to recover for this one but unfortunately he hasn't made it."

Vunipola had re-established himself as England's first-choice loosehead after Marler missed the start of the autumn due to a knee injury, with Genge now second in the revised pecking order for a position where Eddie Jones' side have genuine depth.

"It's disappointing to lose any player," Amor said. "In Ellis Genge and Joe Marler we've got two outstanding loose-heads there.

Ellis Genge comes into the England front row in place of Mako Vunipola

"They've trained well this week. Ellis is a real bowling ball in terms of his carries, so he'll bring that aggression with the ball.

"He's a very destructive scrummager and he brings a real energy to the team. He's a great one to bring in."