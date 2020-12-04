England vs France: Anthony Watson in as Eddie Jones makes one change for Autumn Nations Cup

England back Anthony Watson has come in to start on the right wing for Sunday's Test vs France

England head coach Eddie Jones has made one change to his XV to face France in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham on Sunday, as Bath's Anthony Watson comes in onto the right wing.

"We're really looking forward to this final, playing France and having another chance to win a trophy this autumn," Jones said on Friday.



"We'd like to congratulate the tournament organisers on putting this on in difficult circumstances.



"Over the past two months the players have put in real effort, worked very hard on and off the pitch and have met the protocols and new ways of working.



"This has been another positive learning week with tough, hard training and we're looking forward to getting on the pitch in front of our fans and playing a good game of rugby."

More to follow...

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Joe Launchbury, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Jonny Hill, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Dan Robson, 22 Max Malins, 23 Joe Marchant.