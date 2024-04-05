Champions Cup: Marcus Smith stars as Harlequins beat Glasgow Warriors to reach quarter-finals

Marcus Smith played a starring role as Harlequins defeated Glasgow

Marcus Smith provided the magic as Harlequins emerged from a second-half collapse to edge into the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals with a 28-24 victory over Glasgow Warriors.

Smith starred as Quins built a 21-7 interval lead, the England fly-half setting up two tries and running in a dynamic solo score to place his side in full control of the last-16 clash at The Stoop, but once again an implosion subjected their fans to a white-knuckle ride, having almost let a 37-point lead slip against Bath in the Gallagher Premiership six days ago.

Johnny Matthews and George Horne stormed over for Glasgow and when Horne landed a penalty in the 60th minute, the United Rugby Championship's second-placed side were back in front.

But Quins struck through replacement hooker Sam Riley with five minutes to go and man-of-the-match Smith converted to complete another great escape, setting up a last-eight appointment against Saracens or Bordeaux Begles.

Evidence that it would be a high-scoring match was seen in the third minute when fly-half Tom Jordan danced through the home defence as the prelude to lock Scott Cummings crossing from close range.

Quins' brittleness had been exposed and while they showed greater intent in a period of sustained attack, on two occasions indiscipline and poor execution allowed Glasgow to escape.

Play continued at a frantic pace and in one move Glasgow lacked the skills to match their ambition, while Quins butchered a promising move down the right and saw Cadan Murley drop the ball over the line.

Andre Esterhuizen goes over for Harlequins' first try against Glasgow

But pressure was building on the visitors' whitewash and it cracked in the 23rd minute when Andre Esterhuizen gathered Smith's chip and touched down in the right corner.

Taking advantage of Sione Tuipulotu's sin-binning for offside, Smith then danced around four tacklers and even had time to recapture the ball after it squirted out of his hands before touching down as Quins attacked from a five-metre scrum.

And on the stroke of half-time, they ran in a third try - a lineout drive taking them close to the line before Smith's sharp hands in slippery conditions provided Murley with a simple finish.

Glasgow took control after half-time and were rewarded with a 50th-minute maul try from Johnny Matthews and when George Horne converted, the deficit no longer looked so ominous.

Two minutes later they were level as Horne finished a swashbuckling move down the left before improving his own try.

Harlequins players celebrate at full time after holding off Glasgow

Quins were wobbling - their ability to throw away big leads exposed yet again - and a Horne penalty nudged the Scottish team back in front before Joe Marler was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Rory Darge.

Glasgow pressed for the score that would sweep them out of sight but instead Quins scrambled out of their half and when full-back Josh McKay fumbled in the backfield, they had the opportunity they needed to strike through Riley.

Gloucester seal progress in Challenge Cup

Gloucester held off Castres to reach the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup with a 30-25 victory at Kingsholm.

Julien Dumora wasted no time drawing first blood for the visitors with a try in the first minute converted by Pierre Popelin.

Jonny May dives over for a try in Gloucester's win over Castres

However, Gloucester pulled one back through Zach Mercer with Santiago Carreras adding the extras before winger Jonny May put them in front with a converted try in the 27th minute.

Max Llewellyn added another try just four minutes later with Carreras converting and although two Popelin penalties either side of half-time reduced Gloucester's lead, Carreras soon restored their 14-point advantage with two penalty kicks of his own.

Castres threatened a comeback in the 72nd minute when Loris Zarantonello scored from a driving maul, followed by Popelin adding the extras. However, after missing a drop goal two minutes later, Carreras settled some nerves by kicking a penalty in the 79th minute.

The visitors kept pushing in the final stages though, with Josaia Raisuqe crossing for an unconverted try in the 82nd minute.

