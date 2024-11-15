Ireland 22-19 Argentina: Andy Farrell's side return to winning ways at home but uninspiring in second half

Ireland fly-half Jack Crowley helped his side to a 22-19 win over Argentina in Dublin on Friday night

Ireland held on to return to winning ways on home soil against Argentina after last week's defeat to New Zealand, but a poor second-half display in which they did not score a point will prove hugely frustrating for head coach Andy Farrell.

Tries from out-half Jack Crowley, wing Mack Hansen and lock Joe McCarthy had seen Ireland build a 22-9 half-time lead, but an abject second-half performance saw the Pumas come back into things as full-back Juan Cruz Mallia scored a superb solo try.

Pumas 10 Tomas Albornoz kicked four penalties and a conversion in addition to that try as Argentina got within three points, but they could not score again.

In what was a first meeting between the pair since November 2021, the result sees Argentina remain winless in Dublin in their history - the only Tier 1 nation the Pumas have never beaten away from home - since the duo started facing one another officially in 1990.

Argentina headed into this contest having beaten New Zealand, South Africa and Australia in the same Rugby Championship campaign for the first time ever, but were immediately on the back-foot when centre Matias Moroni was sin-binned for a high tackle on Crowley in just the third minute.

Crowley kicked into the corner for a big Irish chance, and then showed guile and strength to step inside and over himself in the next attacking sequence.

The Irish playmaker converted for 7-0, and within moments the hosts were over for their second try through Hansen in the sixth minute after centre Garry Ringrose made the telling break and flanker Tadhg Beirne was unselfish in passing back inside for the score.

Crowley's conversion was off target, and a poor error from lock James Ryan in spilling possession within his own 22 granted Argentina a clear opportunity to respond. When Robbie Henshaw was caught offside, Albornoz kicked over the close-range effort for 12-3.

On 16 minutes, Beirne romped over the try-line through contact down the left wing, but a TMO review proved he lost control in the act of grounding and the try was scratched off.

Bealham yellow carded for croc-roll

Down the other end, Irish prop Finlay Bealham was soon shown yellow for a croc-roll action at a ruck on counterpart Joel Sclavi, allowing Albornoz to slot over off the tee for 12-6.

Ireland's 14 were back attacking deep in the Pumas 22 before long when Guido Petti was penalised for a dangerous lift tackle and the home side turned down a shot for points. Scrappy lineout ball forced Ireland back, but Crowley then executed a gorgeous drop-goal to extend the lead beyond a score again.

Needless obstruction by hooker Ronan Kelleher handed Argentina another kickable penalty on 26 minutes, and Albornoz again produced a lovely strike for 15-9.

A majestic Hugo Keenan aerial take put Ireland back near the try-line from the restart, before relentless pressure eventually gave way to a third try via McCarthy after wing James Lowe had forced his way close off a lovely Henshaw inside pass.

Crowley converted for a healthy 22-9 advantage, but a slack mistake from scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park in getting turned over at a ruck in his own 22 gave the visitors territory to attack from. Ireland held out under immense pressure to get in at half-time without a try concession.

Argentina began the second period with confidence-boosting possession, and within five minutes had their first try through a scintillating Cruz Mallia run and finish.

Albornoz converted to reduce Ireland's lead to six points, and McCarthy was then sin-binned due to repeat team infringements - Albornoz kicking over the simple effort to make things 22-19.

Ireland's second-half slumber continued when Hansen passed straight off the park near halfway, but Argentina's next attack came to nothing when Albornoz poorly missed a drop-goal wide.

McCarthy returned for no further points conceded, but a breathless spell of Irish attack in the Argentina 22 came to nothing with 10 minutes left, as the Pumas counter-rucked for a vital turnover.

That piece of play kept Argentina in the contest, as did a Santiago Carreras breakdown penalty following a Jamie Osborne break, but Francisco Gomez Kodela's needless clearout to the head of Ireland captain Caelan Doris with five minutes to play - for which he was consequently sin-binned - snuffed out any real chance the Pumas had of a complete turnaround.

Regardless, Argentina did have the very final attack as an off-colour Ireland surrendered the ball with virtually no time remaining, but a mightily relieved home side and support could celebrate victory after a final knock-on.

Ireland win 'ugly' after 'four games in one'

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell: "It was three or four games in one, wasn't it, really? Obviously the overriding feeling is we're delighted to get the win.

"There are a few things we needed to learn from last week and some things that we didn't address there on the field. But we said last week we had a chance of winning ugly. We did that this week, so that's a plus.

"We need to be a little bit more patient at times, individually, and trust the team of what we're about. Hopefully we're building through this month and we'll see the best of us in the next few games."

'Argentina tested our resilience'

Ireland captain Caelan Doris, in his pitch-side interview: "I think there was a bit of a extra pressure on some of us based on our performances last week.

"We felt we started well but their quality showed in the second half. It definitely tested the resilience, tested our fitness and our mental fortitude."