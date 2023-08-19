Ireland 29-10 England: Billy Vunipola red-carded for visitors in Rugby World Cup warm-up Test at Aviva Stadium

Keith Earls was one of five try scorers on his 100th cap, as Ireland beat England in Dublin in their latest World Cup warm-up Test

Ireland secured a 29-10 Rugby World Cup warm-up victory over England in Dublin, as a Billy Vunipola red card put his participation in the start of next month's tournament in the balance.

After last week saw England receive three yellow cards and a red card to skipper Owen Farrell against Wales, No 8 Vunipola was dismissed in Dublin for a shoulder-to-head tackle on prop Andrew Porter, which saw him make no attempt to wrap his arm. He is now likely to face a ban which will see him miss some of the World Cup in France.

Vunipola, like club team-mate Farrell, will now face a disciplinary panel before England's World Cup opening fixture against Argentina on September 9.

Ireland, who made a host of uncharacteristic errors before the red card, scored tries through centres Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose, wings James Lowe and Mack Hansen, and replacement Keith Earls on his emotional 100th Test cap.

Ireland 29-10 England - Score summary Ireland - Tries: Aki (9), Ringrose (39), Lowe (55), Hansen (65), Earls (73). Cons: Byrne (10), Crowley (75). England - Tries: Sinckler (72). Cons: Ford (73). Pens: Ford (5).

All Steve Borthwick's England could muster was an early George Ford penalty and a late Kyle Sinckler try, while in terms of injuries, Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan departed with a first-half foot complaint, which will require further investigation.

In the fifth minute, England's match-winner last week Ford kicked the visitors into the lead off the tee, but Ireland hit back less than five minutes later with the opening try of the Test through a gorgeous move. Josh van der Flier sent back-row colleague Peter O'Mahony sprinting into space, before the latter passed inside to Aki in support, for the centre to race in.

After a lull in the game largely taken up by reset scrums, Hansen sparked Ireland's next chance in the 22 with a pacy, mazy run but it came to nothing as James Ryan was pinged for obstruction at a maul.

A powerful Manu Tuilagi run led to England's next penalty, but Ford poorly sliced wide off the tee.

The home side continued to make uncharacteristic errors, but the visitors failed to make the most of a great attacking chance when Ryan was penalised at a lineout, as Ford missed touch with his kick to the corner, and Vunipola then knocked on Lowe's clearance kick under no pressure.

Ireland took ruthless advantage a minute before the break, as Ringrose took in a stunning Hansen kick-pass, before stepping inside Freddie Steward and handing off Elliot Daly to finish.

Byrne missed the conversion to leave Ireland 12-3 ahead at the break, but England emerged with a noticeably increased tempo, only for their opening attack to come to nothing when Ford knocked on a Ben Youngs pass to him which arrived too low.

Vunipola was then sent from the field for his tackle on Porter as England's disciplinary issues continued. The powerful No 8 smashed into the Ireland prop's head with his right shoulder, and failed to make any attempt to wrap his right arm, meaning his action was illegal and so an inevitable red card.

Less than two minutes later, Ireland immediately took advantage of the red card. Playing at pace, Lowe had the simple task of touching down for a try out wide off a long Byrne pass, after the Ireland wing had butchered an earlier potential try chance in the move on the opposite flank for Hansen, failing to pass.

Earls soon emerged to a deafening reception for his 100th cap, and before long, Hansen was in for Ireland's fourth try, as another long Byrne pass under pressure saw the Ireland wing skip past a flat-footed Steward and dive over.

A mix-up between Ireland replacement half-backs Conor Murray and Jack Crowley presented England a scrum to attack from deep in the 22, from which replacement tighthead Sinckler dipped to score from close-range.

Ireland had the final say, however, as Earls took a long Aki pass over his head, and still showed searing pace in his 35-year-old legs, before diving and flipping over in the corner, to an ecstatic reaction from his teammates and the home support.

What they said: Borthwick braced for "another week of disruption " | Farrell: Ireland found rhythm after rusty start

England head coach Borthwick said: "It's going to be another week of disruption. We knew that was coming already [with Owen Farrell's hearing on Tuesday], it's now been amplified by the situation with Billy.

"One of the things is control what we can control and with 15 men on the pitch there was a tightness in that game, but when we went to 14 men against Ireland we certainly struggled.

"We've got the players and if we get possession in the opposition half, we need to take our chances to score points. That's clearly what we need to work exceptionally hard on.

"Right now, I feel the same as every English fan feels - disappointed with the result and disappointed with the feeling of a lack of progress in the areas we want to, and obviously going to 14 men again.

"We spoke before the game, you want to be at 15 men and you've got to be at 15 men. There will be a lot of things to take way from this and clearly, we need to go through the process with Billy Vunipola."

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said: "We were a little bit rusty in the first 40 and England had a lot to do with that. We all know England's lineout defence is very good and we couldn't get our rhythm in that regard.

"But I'm really proud of how we found that rhythm back, certainly with the lineout. We found our rhythm in the second half and played some good stuff."

What's next?

England next host Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday, August 26, in their final Rugby World Cup warm-up clash, before heading to France. They face Argentina in Marseille on Saturday, September 9 in their World Cup opener.

Ireland travel to face Samoa in Bayonne on Saturday, August 26, for their final World Cup warm-up clash. They face Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday, September 9 in their opening World Cup fixture.