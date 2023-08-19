Wales 16-52 South Africa: Springboks storm past outmatched hosts in Rugby World Cup warm-up clash

Jesse Kriel dives over for his second try in South Africa's convincing win over Wales

Jesse Kriel's first Test tries for five years and two from Canan Moodie helped South Africa inflict a heavy 52-16 defeat on Wales in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff.

Tries from Malcolm Marx, winger Moodie and outside centre Kriel, plus a penalty try which resulted in Rio Dyer being sent to the sin-bin helped the Springboks into a 24-9 lead at half-time, with Wales' reply coming in the form of three penalties kicked by Sam Costelow.

The current World Cup holders did not ease off after the break, with Kriel and player of the match Moodie adding their second tries from breakaways following interceptions and Pieter-Steph du Toit muscling his way over as well.

A converted try from Damian Willemse, who was sin-binned inside the final 10 minutes for a high tackle, took South Africa past the half-century mark and although Sam Parry managed a consolation for Wales, head coach Warren Gatland was left with plenty to ponder ahead of naming his World Cup squad next week.

Story of the game

South Africa welcomed back inspirational captain Siya Kolisi after a long spell out with a knee injury and he made an immediate impact for the visitors, offloading for hooker Marx to finish wide on the left in the fourth minute after the Springboks' imposing pack had rumbled forward from an early penalty.

Mannie Libbok was unable to convert from out wide though and later missed a kickable penalty from around 40 metres out. Opposite number Costelow though, back in the starting line-up at fly-half with Dan Biggar injured, landed two penalties to put Wales into a one-point lead midway through the half.

However, the Springboks struck back in devastating fashion. RG Snyman got the attack going when he burst from the base of a ruck around halfway, with the forwards and backs combining to move upfield followed by Willie le Roux picking a sumptuous cut-out pass for Moodie to finish on the right for a try converted by Libbok.

Wales 16-52 South Africa score summary Wales: Try - Sam Parry; Conversion - Cai Evans; Penalties – Sam Costelow (3). South Africa: Try – Canan Moodie(2), Jesse Kriel (2), Malcolm Marx, Penalty try, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian Willemse; Conversions – Libbok (5).

Costelow responded soon after the restart with a second penalty, but a wild spell with six minutes to go until half time saw South Africa's lead blow out from three points to 15.

First, the hosts were left temporarily down to 14 after winger Dyer was sent to the sin-bin for deliberately knocking the ball dead in-goal as Moodie chased Le Roux's chip kick with referee Andrew Brace awarding a penalty try too after a lengthy consultation with the TMO.

Then, straight from the restart, South Africa had their second. Mason Grady threw a reckless offload after collecting Damian de Allende's kick and being tackled over his own try-line, and Kriel was there to recover the ball and dot down for his first international try since scoring against Wales in November 2018.

The introduction of the Springboks' 'bomb squad' from the bench within 10 minutes of the restart helped the visitors reinforce the scrum dominance they had gained in the first half, and even when Wales did manage to put an attack together it resulted in the visitors going up the other end to score.

Canan Moodie celebrates one of two tries as South Africa inflicted a heavy defeat on Wales

The home side were knocking on the door, but a superb interception from back row Du Toit as he shot out of the defensive line set in motion a counterattack which led to Kriel sprinting clear to score under the posts in the 52nd minute.

The Springboks were in for their seventh try of the match seven minutes later as replacement Duane Vermuelen took the ball from a line-out and then set the impressive Du Toit up to force his way over close to the posts.

Another replacement in Willemse then found his way over inside the final 10 minutes as Wales' defence was opened up, with matters being made worse when debutant Teddy Williams was yellow-carded for an infringement in backplay.

Both teams finished with 14 players on the pitch though after Willemse was sat down for 10 minutes for a high tackle on Dyer, who had to leave the field for a head injury assessment, and although Parry managed a late try for Wales they were well beaten.

What's next?

Wales have completed their World Cup warm-up fixture programme, with their next match being their Pool C opener against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday, September 10. South Africa now face old rivals New Zealand at Twickenham in their next warm-up game on Friday, August 25.