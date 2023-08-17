Abi Tierney 'relishes chance to make a lasting difference' as first female Welsh Rugby Union chief executive

(From left to right) Nigel Walker, Abi Tierney and Richard Collier-Keywood at the Principality Stadium. Picture: Welsh Rugby Union

Abi Tierney has been appointed as the first female chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Tierney will join the WRU before the end of 2023 after serving notice at the Home Office, where she was the director general for customer services and ethics advisor and chair of their people committee.

Her appointment comes nearly seven months after Steve Phillips resigned as WRU chief executive amid allegations of a "toxic culture" at the organisation.

"Abi's appointment is a major coup for Welsh rugby," said Richard Collier-Keywood, who succeeded former Wales wing Ieuan Evans as WRU chair last month.

"She has worked successfully across the private and public sectors in delivering commercial value and improving the culture of complex organisations.

"The role of the WRU is to support and serve Welsh rugby across our elite teams to our 270 community clubs.

"Her mantra of 'putting customers at the heart of everything we do' bodes well for the many rugby fans in Wales.

"I believe Abi will make a major contribution to our enjoyment of all aspects of the game in Wales. I am delighted she has decided to join us."

Welsh rugby was rocked in January by a BBC documentary which aired allegations of racism, misogyny, sexism and homophobia at the WRU.

In June, a committee of Senedd members noted that the WRU was responsible for a "serious failure of governance" and missed opportunities to act on concerning behaviour within the ranks.

Tierney will take over from interim chief executive Nigel Walker, the former Olympic hurdler, and Wales international who will now become the WRU's first director of rugby.

Tierney said: "The opportunity to lead the Welsh Rugby Union is an immense privilege, and I relish the chance to make a lasting positive difference at such a critical time.

"My passion and commitment for this role are unquestionable, and I feel a huge sense of pride having grown up in a family where my dad is from Barry and rugby has been a constant and positive force in our lives.

"Rugby can enable life chances and develop people on and off the pitch. In this role, I intend to take that heritage to deliver the significant cultural advancement Welsh rugby deserves. I have a track record in positively shaping an organisation's culture.

"I am an inclusive leader and will do my utmost to promote belonging, trust, understanding, and mutual support at all levels in Welsh rugby.

"Alongside Richard as chair, Nigel in his new and vitally important role as director of rugby, my colleagues on the board, and the rest of the executive staff, we will realise the full potential of Welsh rugby in the years ahead, and I look forward to the challenge."

Tierney will join a revamped board with new independent non-executive director Alison Thorne, with Chris Morgan standing down to allow the move.

The WRU says it's stated - and member approved - ambition to ensure that at least 40 per cent of its 12-person board should be women remains on course.

