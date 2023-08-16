Owen Farrell: England captain's World Cup involvement in doubt again as World Rugby appeals overturned red card
Owen Farrell was sent off for a high tackle in England's match against Wales and was expected to receive a ban, but the red card was reduced to a yellow by an independent panel; World Rugby has now appealed against the decision reached by the panel
World Rugby has appealed against the disciplinary decision that saw Owen Farrell's red card against Wales overturned, putting the England captain's World Cup involvement in doubt once more.
Farrell was sent off during England's 19-17 victory at Twickenham on Saturday for a high tackle which saw his shoulder catch Taine Basham in the head.
He appeared before a video disciplinary hearing on Tuesday morning where he had the card overturned due to the mitigating factor that Jamie George had pushed Basham before he was hit causing a "late change in dynamics" that "brought about a sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier".
This mitigation led the all-Australian panel to a decision that Farrell, who was expected to face a four to six-week suspension, should have received only a yellow card.
The reaction to the decision by the panel was immediate, with the general sentiment being that the decision went against the precedent set on punishments for such tackles and now, World Rugby has appealed having examined the written judgement of the hearing.
The hearing has now been confirmed for next week, Six Nations Rugby saying: "Six Nations Rugby can confirm it has received an appeal from World Rugby in respect of Owen Farrell's independent disciplinary hearing decision.
"An independent appeal committee will hear the case early next week at a time and date to be confirmed.
"The chair and members of the committee will be confirmed in the coming days."
The appeal means that Farrell's participation in the 2023 Rugby World Cup is in renewed doubt. The tournament begins on September 8, with England's opener against Argentina a day later.
"World Rugby fully supports the important role that an independent disciplinary process plays in upholding the integrity and values of the sport, particularly regarding foul play involving head contact," it said in a statement following the appeal.
"Player welfare is the sport's number one priority, and the Head Contact Process is central to that mission at the elite level of the sport.
"In line with provisions set out under Regulation 17, an independent Appeal Committee will be appointed to determine the matter at the earliest possible opportunity.
"Further details regarding the hearing, including appointments and date, will be confirmed by Six Nations Rugby."