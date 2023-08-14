England scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet ruled out of Rugby World Cup with ankle injury | Alex Mitchell called up

Jack van Poortvliet will miss the Rugby World Cup after injuring his ankle in the warm-up win over Wales

England scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet will miss the whole of the Rugby World Cup after injuring his ankle during Saturday's warm-up win over Wales.

The Leicester Tigers player accidentally collided with team-mate Ollie Lawrence and had to be helped from the field during the 19-17 victory at Twickenham, and the RFU has now confirmed he will require surgery.

Northampton's Alex Mitchell has replaced Van Poortvliet in England's 33-player squad, joining Danny Care and Ben Youngs as options at No 9 for next month's tournament in France.

"It's really bad luck for Jack, and we send him our very best wishes for a swift and successful recovery," England head coach Steve Borthwick said on Monday.

Van Poortvliet, 22, had established himself as England's first-choice scrum-half, starting all five Six Nations Tests earlier this year, so his absence gives Borthwick a dilemma ahead of the World Cup.

Owen Farrell will appear before a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday after his red card for a high tackle

England are also sweating on the involvement of captain and fly-half Owen Farrell with the 31-year-old in danger of missing the start of the World Cup after he was sent off for a high tackle on Wales' Taine Basham.

Farrell will appear before a video disciplinary hearing on Tuesday to learn the length of his ban, with a mid-range punishment for a dangerous tackle six matches.

Farrell was punished for the same offence in January, with an initial four-week suspension reduced to three.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Joe Marchant said after captain Farrell's sending off against Wales, the squad will be looking to lower their tackle height throughout the World Cup England's Joe Marchant said after captain Farrell's sending off against Wales, the squad will be looking to lower their tackle height throughout the World Cup

England begin their campaign against Argentina in Marseille on September 9 before further pool matches against Japan (September 17), Chile (September 23) and Samoa (October 7).

Borthwick's men play two further warm-up games ahead of the World Cup - against Ireland in Dublin this coming Saturday and then versus Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday August 26.

Van Poortvliet, who had to be helped from the field at Twickenham, has been replaced in England's squad by Alex Mitchell

England secured victory from the jaws of defeat at home to Wales in their latest Rugby World Cup warm-up clash, but they emerged from it with more negatives than positives.

George Ford's penalty with four minutes to go saw England pip Wales 19-17 from a position of 17-9 behind, but only after three sin-binnings to Henry Arundell, Ellis Genge and Freddie Steward, and a red card to skipper Farrell.

Borthwick's England captain and starting fly-half Farrell faces a lengthy ban

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England face major concerns despite their World Cup warm-up win against Wales England face major concerns despite their World Cup warm-up win against Wales

Disciplinary issues and Farrell's dismissal may be the headline, but there were several other concerns from the day for Borthwick too.

Farrell faces a ban, scrum-half Van Poortvliet was carried off, the scrum performed poorly, and England's attack again failed to fire. Read our feature here...