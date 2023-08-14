England scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet ruled out of Rugby World Cup with ankle injury | Alex Mitchell called up
Steve Borthwick suffers blow ahead of England's 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign in France, as starting scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet ruled out of tournament with ankle injury; World Cup runs from September 8 to October 28; England's opening game vs Argentina in Marseille on September 9
Last Updated: 14/08/23 12:41pm
England scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet will miss the whole of the Rugby World Cup after injuring his ankle during Saturday's warm-up win over Wales.
The Leicester Tigers player accidentally collided with team-mate Ollie Lawrence and had to be helped from the field during the 19-17 victory at Twickenham, and the RFU has now confirmed he will require surgery.
Northampton's Alex Mitchell has replaced Van Poortvliet in England's 33-player squad, joining Danny Care and Ben Youngs as options at No 9 for next month's tournament in France.
"It's really bad luck for Jack, and we send him our very best wishes for a swift and successful recovery," England head coach Steve Borthwick said on Monday.
Van Poortvliet, 22, had established himself as England's first-choice scrum-half, starting all five Six Nations Tests earlier this year, so his absence gives Borthwick a dilemma ahead of the World Cup.
England are also sweating on the involvement of captain and fly-half Owen Farrell with the 31-year-old in danger of missing the start of the World Cup after he was sent off for a high tackle on Wales' Taine Basham.
Farrell will appear before a video disciplinary hearing on Tuesday to learn the length of his ban, with a mid-range punishment for a dangerous tackle six matches.
Farrell was punished for the same offence in January, with an initial four-week suspension reduced to three.
England begin their campaign against Argentina in Marseille on September 9 before further pool matches against Japan (September 17), Chile (September 23) and Samoa (October 7).
Borthwick's men play two further warm-up games ahead of the World Cup - against Ireland in Dublin this coming Saturday and then versus Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday August 26.
